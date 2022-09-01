A Dubuque middle school student will have a chance to compete at the World Series next month.
Quinn Flanagan, a seventh grader at Mazzuchelli Middle School, won the 11-12 age group in the Major League Baseball Regional Pitch Hit & Run competition this weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox.
Flanagan earned the right to participate at the regional event by winning his age group at the local event held at Derby Grange back in June.
As one of 17 regional champions across the country, he has a chance to compete in the finals at Game 2 of the World Series. The top four scorers from regional competitions will be invited for an all-expenses-paid trip to the finals. The regional competitions are scheduled to conclude later this month.
Flanagan plays baseball for Gold Standard Athletics and Prospect U, which is partnered with KZone.
Two brothers who attend Resurrection School and play for the White Sox in the Independent League participated in the regional at Busch Stadium in St. Louis this weekend.
Dylan Nadermann finished second in the 9-10 division, and Max Nadermann competed in the 7-8 division in St. Louis after winning their local events in Maquoketa earlier this summer. Max plays travel ball for the Dubuque Nationals, and Dylan plays travel ball for the Golden Eagles.
Drake Foxen, a 12 year-old from Epworth, Iowa, also qualified for regional competition. The Drexler Middle School seventh grader plays for the Western Dubuque Bobcat 12U travel team and the Epworth Orioles.
Pitch Hit & Run is the Official Youth Skills Competition of MLB. The free program allows baseball and softball participants in four age groups — 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14 — the opportunity to advance through three levels of competition, culminating at the World Series.
The competition is open to boys and girls ages 7-14 and focuses on a series of movements that are crucial to baseball and softball. Based on their scores in all three categories, players can advance from a local event to a team championship at an MLB stadium before reaching the World Series.
LUTHER, BRIAR CLIFF TO PLAY AT FIELD OF DREAMS
The Luther College and Briar Cliff University baseball teams will be the first collegiate programs to play on the iconic Field of Dreams original movie site on Sept. 16 in Dyersville, Iowa. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Briar Cliff secured the opportunity and invited Luther as its opponent to compete on the diamond built and used in the 1989 motion picture. Tickets are available at www.bcuchargers.com.
Briar Cliff went 34-20 last season, while Luther posted a 32-16 mark. Former Beckman Catholic standout Carter Petsche plays for Luther.
RIVERBOAT GAMBLERS THROTTLE MUDDY RIVER
The Dubuque Riverboat Gamblers rugby club opened its fall season with a 32-12 romp over Clinton Muddy River on Saturday at George Washington Middle School in Dubuque. The first league match hosted by Dubuque in seven years featured two sides that had joined forces as late as last season.
Hunter Matye, Ben Degen, Matt Richmond, Luke Wollenberg and Elliot Gaul all scored for Dubuque.
Tanner Kemp received the Gamblers’ man of the match honor.
The Riverboat Gamblers will play their next match at the Cedar Rapids Headhunters at 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be held at the Cheyenne Off-Leash Dog park, 1650 Cedar Bend Ln SW, in Ely, Iowa.
