Mark Atwater always knew he’d come back to his northeast Iowa roots.
He just didn’t know the perfect fit would find him at 24 years old in Dyersville, Iowa.
“We always knew we would come home eventually, it just happened to be sooner rather than later,” said Atwater, who guided Dyersville Beckman to an 11-1 record and a state semifinal berth at the UNI-Dome in his fourth season at the helm of the Trailblazers.
Atwater, the 2021 Telegraph Herald All-Area Coach of the Year, has not only brought success to Beckman’s football program, but he has now become fully entrenched in the small, rural, Catholic community.
“He’s always there for you and he’ll have your back whenever you need him,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Conner Grover. “He’s just a great guy, and we’re just really happy to have him here.”
After a decorated prep career at Linn-Mar and a solid four years at Coe College, Atwater, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native, landed his first head coaching job four hours northwest at Estherville Lincoln Central in Estherville, Iowa.
“I’d never been away, really,” he said. “It was a good learning experience for me to be able to go off on my own. It was sink or swim a little bit and helped me understand better of what maybe I wanted and where I wanted to be.”
Upon completing his first season in Estherville, Atwater and then fiancée (now wife), Mackenzie, noticed some intriguing job openings at Beckman Catholic High School.
“How many chances do you get where a high school counseling position, a PE teacher, and a head football coach’s position just open like that?” Atwater said.
A short time later, Atwater was headed back east on U.S. 20 as Beckman’s new head football coach and physical education teacher. Mackenzie, a Manchester, Iowa, native, was offered and accepted the guidance counselor position at the school.
“God intended myself and my wife to be there,” he said. “When I looked at Beckman, it just checked off so many boxes for me,. I loved my time in Estherville … but I just knew being around family was a little more important.”
Atwater was immediately drawn to the tight-knit Dyersville community.
“It has the right ingredients as far as the community,” he said. “There is always a ton of support there. That was probably my biggest box that I wanted to have checked, and Beckman has provided that for me.
“If I need something, I could say it and there’s 15 families jumping up to make it happen, so that support is probably No. 1. The support in our community is unmatched.”
A former quarterback, linebacker and wrestler, Atwater also related to its hard-working culture.
“I felt like with Dyersville and all the communities we pull from, we have a good contingent of farm kids — kids that know how to work and are willing to work,” he said. “That checked a box of what kind of program I wanted to build.”
Grover was a freshman during Atwater’s inaugural season and noticed immediately the passion his coach brought to the field.
“It was just awesome,” Grover said. “Just the intensity that he brings to practice every day, and his enthusiasm and the way he relates with us and talks to us and is just there for us all the time.”
Grover noted that Atwater is not only verbally intense, but will also get in the midst of the grind during practice.
“He’ll go in at quarterback and chuck the ball up and still run around and live out his glory days,” Grover said. “He’ll get out there and show off his arm to us and show us that he played back in the day. He’s still got a pretty good arm on him, so you have to be on top of your game when you’re going against him.”
Elliot Naughton, a senior linebacker/tight end, was also drawn to his coach’s intensity throughout their four years together.
“When he came in my freshman year, he was just upbeat, he was fast, he was fiery,” Naughton said. “He wants to get stuff done and keep it going. He’ll get in at quarterback and talk some crap just to get everything going. He’s not just a coach that will stand there and let things happen, he’s always in the middle of it and tries to get things going in the right direction.”
Back-to-back winning seasons in 2019 and 2020 had the Blazers trending in the right direction, but they were yet to make that jump to the next level.
For that reason, Atwater developed a specific slogan.
“His motto this year was, ‘All gas, no brakes,”’ Naughton said. “When you’re up, put your foot on their throats and finish it. That was our problem the past couple of years, we couldn’t finish out games.”
The Trailblazers made the trip to the UNI-Dome for the first time in seven seasons behind a multi-faceted offense and a suffocating defense, but Atwater said what set this team apart was its unselfishness.
“We had zero egos,” he said. “Defensively, we didn’t have one guy that had 75 tackles. Offensively, so many of our guys could have demanded the ball more, and they probably would have had a point. Everyone was just OK with, ‘Let’s do this thing together and let’s do it the right way.’ Whatever made our team better and made it go, they were all for it.”
This season was especially sweet for Atwater because he got to share it with his mentor and favorite coach.
Larry Atwater — a longtime defensive coordinator at Coe College — has been part of his son’s coaching staff at Beckman since his first season in 2018. Atwater described his dad’s role as an “undefined assistant,” and though he is not at every practice, he did have an increased role this season.
“It was super special,” Mark said.
To build team chemistry, Atwater hosts an annual midnight practice prior to the start of each season, and brings in someone to speak to the players at its conclusion. This year, it was Larry Atwater.
“He talked about what teams he’s been around that have been great,” Atwater said. “He just listed some things off to our kids and said, ‘Hey, this is what these teams did.’ From that moment on, I knew this could be a special season. He had all the right things to say.”
Atwater cherishes every Friday night with his dad in the press box, the two of them navigating through a game together over their head sets. And Sundays, when they will spend hours upon hours watching film and devising a plan for next Friday’s opponent.
“The most meaningful thing for me is that I get to go into battle with my dad,” Atwater said. “One of those things you’ll look back on forever and think, this has been a special thing. To have him with us at the UNI-Dome was a really neat experience.”
As special as it was to share Iowa prep football’s biggest stage with his father, it was equally rewarding for his players to share it with their coach.
“He’s worked so hard, and he’s worked so hard with us and through us, just being able to bring him to the Dome where we’ve all dreamed of playing, it was a good thing,” Grover said.
At just 27 years old, Atwater has plenty of time to rack up more gridiron memories, but right now, 2021 is his pinnacle.
“For me, this is the top,” he said. “This one is special because these kids have been with me since I got here four years ago. They did everything I asked of them, they put in the time and they stuck with it. That’s what made this one so special, so sweet.”