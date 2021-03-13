The 165-pound bracket had a distinct Dubuque County flair.
By mid-afternoon, it was guaranteed that a wrestler from a nearby program would be competing for a national championship.
Top-seeded Bradan Birt, a 2017 Iowa state champion from Western Dubuque now wrestling for Millikin, beat former teammate and state medalist Ryker Kurimski, of Coe, by 16-0 technical fall in their quarterfinal showdown on the first day of the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s Division III championship on Friday at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. Loras’ Gabe Fiser won a 6-4 decision over Dubuque’s Zarik Anderson in the other quarterfinal.
Birt and Fiser will meet for a trip to the finals. They won’t be the only area wrestlers in the semifinals, either.
Loras’ Zach Thompson (133), Zeke Smith (149), Jacob Krakow (174), Shane Liegel (184) and Wyatt Wriedt (285) are also just one win away from battling for a championship.
In all, 13 area athletes clinched all-American honors on the first day of the tournament, including two more former area preps who made the quarterfinals: Dubuque Hempstead grad Joe Pins (Wartburg) and Prairie du Chien’s Nick Rogge (Augsburg).
Pins, a 2019 state champion for the Mustangs, won a 6-0 decision over New Jersey City University’s Mike Rubin in his first-round match before pinning Stevens Institute of Technology’s Luke Hoerle in 4:43 in the second round. Pins lost a 9-5 decision to North Central’s Robbie Precin in his quarterfinal, but won his consolation match to clinch his first all-American honor. He can still finish as high as third.
Rogge, a former state finalist from Prairie du Chien, dominated his way into the quarterfinals, first winning a 19-2 technical fall over Iowa Wesleyan’s Zachary Thomas before pinning Southern Virginia’s Seth Gardner in 1:08. Rogge pinned Coe’s Ryan Schott in the quarterfinals.
Birt opened his tournament with a pin and a technical fall. Kurimski won his consolation match to clinch all-American honors.
Millikin’s Tristan Birt, the top seed at 157 and a 2014 state champion from Dubuque Wahlert, won his opening match by 16-0 technical fall. He lost a 9-6 decision to Cornell’s Killian Perrigon in the second round before medically forfeiting his consolation match to end his season.
Loras’ Jared Hensley (125) and Daniel Ruiz (157) also reached the quarterfinals before losing. Both were still alive on the backside, as was Jalen Schropp at 141.
The Duhawks’ Brady Vogel (197) suffered his second loss and was eliminated.
Anderson was the only University of Dubuque wrestler to reach the quarterfinals. He won his first-round match by fall over James Snyder of Stevens Institute of Technology, then pinned Elmhurst’s Joe Caringella in 1:17 in the second round before losing in the quarterfinals. He lost again in the consolation round and was eliminated.
Dubuque’s Chris Nielsen (197) was the only Spartan to clinch all-American honors. After losing in the second round, Nielsen rattled off three straight wins and can finish anywhere between third and sixth.
The Spartans’ Cade Hornback (125), Carson Sauriol (133), Jevontea Yarbrough (141), Luke Radeke (149), Liam Corbett (157), Logan Sears (174), Pilo Perez (184) and Robert Melise (285) lost twice and were eliminated.