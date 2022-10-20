Isaiah Hammerand wanted to make a statement against a quality field of runners one last time before the state cross country meet next week.
The Western Dubuque senior ran a 5K time of 15:43.3 on Wednesday to win an Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet in Washington, Iowa. The Bobcats also advanced as a team and will join seven area individuals at the state meet in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Wahlert boys Kyle Powers and Jayden Brookins and girls Lucy Murphy, Lilah Takes and Lilian Graham, and Western Dubuque girls Alyssa Klein and Bella Meyers also advanced to state.
“I knew there were a bunch of really good guys here, but I came into this race with the feeling that I was THE guy, so I really wanted to get after it today,” Hammerand said of a field that included six top-30 ranked runners. “Winning this was one of the little goals I had for this season. Obviously, the big goal is next week at state and getting on the deck.
“You have to have a subset of goals to get to the bigger goals, and it gives you a lot of confidence when you check them off as you go. I wanted to show them, ‘Hey, I’m here,’ and I plan to be up in front next week. I’m not going to lie about it.”
The Bobcats placed their five scoring runners within the top 39 to score 63 points and finish second in the team standings, just three points behind champion Mount Vernon-Lisbon and 46 points clear of third-place Fort Madison.
The top three teams and the top 15 individuals advanced to the state meet next Saturday in Fort Dodge.
Western Dubuque’s Quentin Nauman finished fourth in 16:37, followed by Derek Fangman with a 16:40 for eighth, Drew Meyer with a 17:03 for 11th and Levi Meyer with a 17:56 for 39th, while Brody Staner took 48th and Thomas Blair placed 66th but did not factor in the Bobcats’ team scoring. Nauman, Fangman and Drew Meyer also qualified as individuals.
Nauman is a freshman and Staner a sophomore, but the other five are seniors.
“I have to give a lot of credit to those seniors and what they’ve done,” Western Dubuque coach Mark Digmann said. “They kind of made the lineup out of necessity when they were freshmen and sophomores, even though they might not have been ready. But they kept hanging around and got to state last year. It’s good to see them rewarded.”
Western Dubuque qualified for state for the fourth time in school history and for the first time in back-to-back seasons.
The Bobcats’ girls team finished seventh as a team. Klein took seventh in 19:58, and Meyers placed 13th in 20:21 to advance to state.
Dubuque Wahlert competed in the state qualifying meet at Manchester, Iowa.
Murphy led the Golden Eagles with a fifth-place time of 19:52, while Takes finished ninth in 20:10, and Graham took 11th in 20:11.
“We have a really young team, so having three girls qualify is awesome,” Wahlert coach Tim Berning said. “It was nice to have a veteran like Lilah lead the way and help the younger girls today.”
Takes is a senior, Graham a sophomore and first-time state qualifier and Murphy a freshman.
“We’ve been preparing for this race all summer and all season long, we set goals for ourselves, and it’s just nice to achieve them today,” said Murphy, whose father, Marcus, starred at Loras College. “It meant so much to have total support from the team, our coaches and family today.”
In the boys race, Powers placed 12th in 17:10, and Brookins took 14th in 17:13 to lead Wahlert to a ninth-place team finish.
Western Dubuque’s girls team scored 148 points, as Isabella Graber finished 39th, Carson Koerperich 46th, Paige Koetz 48th and CeCe Smith 63rd. Mount Vernon-Lisbon won the team title with 41 points, while Washington (60) and Center Point-Urbana (79) also advanced to state.
Ali Simmons placed 43rd for Maquoketa, which did not have a complete team score.
The Wahlert girls finished fourth as a team with 107 points, 24 short of Clear Lake for the third spot out of the Manchester qualifier. Solon won with 40 points, and Clear Creek-Amana took second with 76.
Olivia Bellini (37th), Claire King (50th), Anna VanOtterloo (69th) and Anna Dehn (74th) also competed for Wahlert.
West Delaware finished 10th in the girls race with 277 points. Brook Lewin led the way in 51st place, followed by Emma Hogan (54th), Izzy Schmitz (59th), Faith Rich (60th), Faith Litterer (67th) and Noelle Bardgett (76th).
The Wahlert boys team scored 198 points for ninth place. Gabriel Auer placed 47th, followed by Nick Klapatauskas (52nd), Eden Schrack (73rd), Sullivan Newlin (77th) and Sam Nelson (90th).
West Delaware finished 10th with 251 points behind Jase Turnis (36th), Evan Kartman (42nd), Alex Steffen (51st), Braden Wenger (60th), Nick Mensen (62nd), Zach Wenger (65th) and Nolan Mensen (69th).
Marion (52), Solon (79) and Clear Creek-Amana (91) advanced out of the boys competition in Manchester.
Maquoketa took 11th at Washington by scoring 333 points. Max Notz led the way in 52nd place, followed by Breckin Downey (60th), Jacob Nabb (69th), Jayden Koos (76th) and Mason Smith (80th).
