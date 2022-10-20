Isaiah Hammerand wanted to make a statement against a quality field of runners one last time before the state cross country meet next week.

The Western Dubuque senior ran a 5K time of 15:43.3 on Wednesday to win an Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet in Washington, Iowa. The Bobcats also advanced as a team and will join seven area individuals at the state meet in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.