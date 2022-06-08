Sara Klar hoped a visit from a Dubuque Fighting Saints star would brighten her son’s day.
Instead, it brightened his everyday.
Stephen Halliday, who became the all-time scoring leader in the United States Hockey League’s Tier I era this season, made just as important of an impact in the community during his three years in Dubuque. And, on Tuesday, he and Omaha’s Michael Cameron shared the prestigious Curt Hammer Award, which recognizes the USHL player who distinguishes himself both on and off the ice by demonstrating outstanding performance skills, pride and determination.
“This award means so much to me, but I didn’t come into this season looking to go out of my way to try to win it,” Halliday said. “It just kind of happened, and I think that’s the best part about it. My parents instilled in me at an early age that you just don’t know what other people are going through in their daily lives, and you have to be understanding of that. Even if I didn’t play hockey, I just want to do things that make other people feel great.
“The community as a whole in Dubuque treats the Saints so well. Even through COVID, people would come out to our games and support us. It meant a lot to me to be able to pay them back.”
And Christopher Klar, a local second grader, certainly needed a pick-me-up after being diagnosed with a rare form of pediatric kidney cancer on April 1, 2021. A few weeks later, Halliday took Klar on a private tour of Mystique Community Ice Center, and the two formed an immediate bond.
Halliday provided encouragement through the most difficult portions of Klar’s treatment, hosted his family at home games, recognized his little buddy as the Saints’ Hometown Hero on opening night and hooked him up with one of the team’s retro jerseys. Even simple text messages meant the world to Christopher.
“As a mom, I never thought one visit could grow into a brother relationship,” Sara Klar said in recommending Halliday for the Curt Hammer Award. “It melted my heart that Christopher wanted to go to all the games to watch and then he would tell me what Stephen did.
“Stephen took one simple visit and made a lifetime best friend/brother, and a whole family that is blessed to have him in our lives.”
Halliday, who will play at Ohio State in the fall, plans to invite his new “little brother” to a few of his college hockey games, as well.
“It’s kind of cool to see you can make an impact on a kid who’s been going through a lot,” Halliday said. “He’s a neat little kid, and I’m grateful to have him in my life.”
At the end of the season, Halliday offered one of his record-breaking sticks for auction to benefit the Dubuque Regional Humane Society, then matched the winning bid to raise $1,600. He volunteered at Sara’s Dubuque Daycare and played with preschool-aged children, provided on-ice instruction at various youth hockey camps and clinics during his three seasons in Dubuque and participated in the team’s in-person and virtual meet-and-greets.
Academically, Halliday graduated from Dubuque Senior with honors in 2020 while earning a spot on the USHL’s all-academic team. He took college courses this season and carried a 4.0 grade point average.
On the ice, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound center from Glenwood, Md., tallied 35 goals and 95 points to finish second on the USHL scoring chart and added a plus-29 rating while playing in all 62 games as a first-team all-USHL selection this season. A year ago, he contributed 10 goals, 48 points and a minus-4 rating in 52 games. In three seasons, he set franchise records with 181 points, 58 goals and 123 assists.
Halliday began his USHL career in 2018-19 with the Central Illinois Flying Aces, who folded. His overall career totals include 68 goals, 147 assists and 215 points in 215 regular-season games, and this season he passed former Chicago Steel star and Montreal Canadiens prospect Sean Farrell for the career scoring lead in the USHL’s Tier I era.
He earned an invitation to the BioSteel All-American Game in January, and NHL Central Scouting lists him as the No. 161 North American skater for this summer’s Draft.
“We all saw what a tremendous season Stephen had for us, and he certainly was in contention for a lot of the major awards on the hockey side,” said former Saints coach Greg Brown, who now serves as the head coach at Boston College. “But what most people don’t see is how he matched that with his great work off the ice and in the community, and that really speaks to his character.
“You love it when you see players improve and do well on the ice. But you’re just as proud when you see them mature into caring young adults who aren’t just focused on themselves, but also others in the community.”
Halliday also made his presence felt on USHL Draft day. He would ask general manager Kalle Larsson for the phone numbers of players selected so he could call them and immediately welcome them to the club.
“That’s just another example of how Stephen consistently went above and beyond what he needed to do,” Larsson said. “The younger guys see that, it resonates, and they want to do the same. He was always such a big presence at our (tryout) camp, too. He was more than willing to talk to the younger guys and give them advice on what it takes to play in the USHL.
“This is one of the most prestigious awards in the USHL and one that we hold in very high regard. Most clubs don’t even nominate a player for it unless they feel they have a very strong case to win it.”
Halliday became just the second Dubuque player to win the Curt Hammer Award. His former teammate, current Western Michigan University defenseman Aidan Fulp, won it in 2020.
“It’s an award you hope everyone could win, but it’s even more special to see an old teammate and someone you keep in touch with a lot win it,” Fulp said. “No question, he deserves it. He had an unbelievable year on the ice, but it’s just as important to him to be a leader.
“Even though he’s a very quiet, laid-back guy, he’s always watching and learning, and he’s always striving to better himself and the people around him. He has this ability to get a read on people and do what’s necessary to help them be better.”
Not coincidentally, Fulp inspired Halliday to become a better leader.
“The fact that the organization has won this award twice in the last three years is a testament to Dubuque and the fact that not only do they want to develop good hockey players, they want to develop good humans as well,” Halliday said. “Kalle has always preached that. It didn’t matter who the coach was, that has always been a priority.
“I’ve always enjoyed doing stuff away from the rink. Maybe I’m not super vocal about it, but I’ve definitely learned how important it is the last four years of playing in the USHL. When I was a 16-year-old in the league, it meant a lot to me to have the older guys pick me up and show me there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”
The Curt Hammer Award has been presented annually since the 1988-89 season in honor of the late Curt Hammer, who served as president of the Des Moines Buccaneers from 1984-87 and as secretary for the USHL. A dedicated volunteer and supporter of hockey in the Des Moines community, he succumbed to cancer in 1987.
The award was established to honor his commitment to the league and the perseverance he displayed in continuing his work through hockey while battling the illness.
