Over the last two seasons, Cain McWilliams asserted himself as one of the top offensive threats in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Now, he is prepared to take it to the next level.
The Dubuque Senior running back recently committed to play college football at the University of Sioux Falls, an NCAA Division II school, next season.
“They have been consistently keeping up with me since my recruitment process started,” McWilliams said. “I felt like when I went on a visit there in June that is was a really good fit for me. I liked everything they had to offer, and it was a place I could see myself succeeding at.”
A three-year starter for the Rams, McWilliams was predominately used on defense as a sophomore, but he made a name for himself as a workhorse running back the last two years. As a junior he rushed for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns. And, in his pandemic-shortened senior season, he amassed 858 yards and seven rushing scores.
McWilliams, who earned first-team all-district, first-team all-conference and academic all-conference honors this season, said being recognized at the college level has always been on his mind.
“It’s definitely very rewarding,” he said. “It feels like a lot of hard work is paying off. A big goal of mine was to be able to have the chance to play at the next level, and being able to commit to a college and have an opportunity to play for them is truly a blessing.”
Senior coach Dale Ploessl knows just how important his running back has been to the Rams’ success over the over the last couple of seasons.
“He accounted for a lot of our offense and return game,” he said. “He’s going to be very had to replace. He was a big chunk of this offense and a big chunk of this program for the last couple of years, and it’s very difficult to replace someone like that. He was an integral part of us being successful and just did a great job in his career here.”
But more than his accomplishments on the field, Ploessl will miss the intangibles that McWilliams instilled in the program.
“Cain has just been a dream over the last three years,” he said. “He’s one of the most coachable kids we’ve ever had in our program — great player, great kid, great student. He did anything he could to help the team out. He’s a guy you wish you had a bunch of on your team. We’re really going to miss him because he really made his mark here, not just as a player but as a good leader and as someone that everyone can look up to.”
McWilliams, who chose Sioux Falls over the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Wartburg, University of Dubuque and Simpson, will lean on his three years of varsity experience to adapt to the increased speed of college football.
“One thing that I’ve learned is how the pace of the game is probably going to change,” he said. “I definitely learned that going up to varsity as a sophomore, and I know it’s going to be another big jump next year at the college level.”
Ploessel said it gives him a sense of pride to see his players have an opportunity to continue their career in college.
“It makes us feel really good,” he said. “Playing college football is not an easy thing. It’s a lot harder than high school and for these guys to work hard enough to get scholarships and make that commitment, it’s just great.
“We really work hard to give these kids a chance to achieve those goals and find the right place for them. I think Sioux Falls is going to be a great fit for Cain, and I can’t wait to see how he affects that program.”