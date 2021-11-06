A capsule look at today’s Iowa swimming and diving regionals involving the Dubuque schools:
When — Diving took place Thursday night and the swimming events will be contested Saturday afternoon, both at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. This is the second consecutive season the DCSD Aquatic Center has hosted the meet.
Participating schools — Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Decorah, Dubuque Hempstead, Senior, Wahlert, Iowa City High, Linn-Mar, Tipton, Vinton-Shellsburg.
Who advances — There are six swimming sites in the state. The number of state swimming qualifiers three years ago increased from 24 to 32 in each event, while the number of state diving qualifiers increased from 30 to 32. The state has also established qualifying standards for each swimming event, based on the average 16th-place finisher in the five previous state meets. Swimmers who meet those qualifying standards at any time during the season will still be required to compete and finish the event at regionals to be eligible for state.
The field of 32 state qualifiers consists of all swimmers who have met qualifying standards and competed in that event at the regional meet. The rest of the qualifying field will be filled from the next fastest regional times from swimmers who did not meet the state standard during the season. Regional champions from each event are automatic qualifiers for the state meet regardless of time. There are no qualifying standards in the relay events. Regional champions, plus the next fastest 26 times, will qualify for state.
Other regional sites — Ankeny, Clinton, Fort Dodge, Johnston, Waukee.
TOP DUBUQUE PERFORMANCES
(Top-50 performances or highest Dubuque performances, according to VarsityBound Iowa)
200 medley relay — 13, Senior (Kaitlyn Vantiger, Maci Boffeli, Molly Gilligan, Tabitha Monahan) 1:53.63; 22, Wahlert (Avery Schmidt, Jamie Schmid, Natalie Kelzer, Brooke Wuebker) 1:57.99; 31, Hempstead (Nora Davis, Emma Oberhoffer, Callie Dolphin, Kenzie Tomkins) 2:01.06.
200 freestyle — 36, Maci Boffeli (Senior) 2:00.94; 47, Jamie Schmid (Wahlert) 2:02.00.
200 individual medley — 29, Maci Boffeli (Senior) 2:14.74; 51, Molly Gilligan (Senior) 2:18.28.
50 freestyle — 24, Molly Gilligan (Senior) 25.33; 33, Tabitha Monahan (Senior) 25.46; 35, Maci Boffeli (Senior) 25.47.
100 butterfly — 49, Molly Gilligan (Senior) 1:02.16.
100 freestyle — 43, Molly Gilligan (Senior) 55.65.
500 freestyle — 61, Jamie Schmid (Wahlert) 5:31.98.
200 freestyle relay — 13, Senior (Molly Gilligan, Kaitlyn Vantiger, Tabitha Monahan, Maci Boffeli) 1:42.98; 29, Wahlert (Avery Schmidt, Brooke Wuebker, Natalie Kelzer, Taylor Borgerding) 1:47.95; 34, Hempstead (Kenzie Tomkins, Jaelyn Tigges, Kate Duehr, Nora Davis) 1:49.83.
100 backstroke — 20, Avery Schmidt (Wahlert) 1:00.19; 43, Kaitlyn Vantiger (Senior) 1:02.71.
100 breaststroke — 19, Maci Boffeli (Senior) 1:10.02.
400 freestyle relay — 13, Senior (Tabitha Monahan, Kaitlyn Vantiger, Molly Gilligan, Maci Boffeli) 3:44.98; 23, Wahlert (Brooke Wuebker, Avery Schmidt, Kayla Wuebker, Jamie Schmid) 3:51.67; 28, Hempstead (Kenzie Tomkins, Jaelyn Tigges, Kate Duehr, Nora Davis) 3:58.45.