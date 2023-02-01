Cole Rettenmaier just needed to stay off his back.
A loss never felt so good.
Rettenmaier intentionally allowed a takedown in sudden victory of the final match of the night, and Iowa Class 3A No. 11-ranked Dubuque Hempstead held off No. 7 Linn-Mar, 36-34, in a Class 3A regional final on Tuesday night in Marion, Iowa.
Recommended for you
Hempstead, which beat No. 22 Fort Madison, 54-27, in the semifinal, secured the program’s third trip to the state dual tournament and its first since 2018.
Four-time defending state champion West Delaware rallied to beat Independence, 41-24, in its Class 2A regional final in Manchester to reach its sixth consecutive state tournament while Western Dubuque saw its bid for a fourth state appearance end with a 42-24 loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie in a 3A regional semifinal in Waverly.
The state tournament is Saturday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Hempstead entered the final bout of the regional final leading by five and the Lions needing a pin to win.
Rettenmaier took the lead and held on to force overtime at 182 pounds, then laid down in the center of the mat at the start of sudden victory. Linn-Mar’s Landon Bushman had no choice but to try and turn Rettenmaier in a single move, but was forced to settle for just a takedown and a 7-5 decision that allowed the Mustangs to hang on.
“He took one for the team,” Hempstead coach Chuck Haas said. “He took a loss on himself, but he got a win for the team and that’s a hard thing to do.”
Hempstead was making its ninth straight appearance in the regional dual tournament.
Mitchell Murphy led the way for Hempstead in the semifinals, notching a pin in just 18 seconds at 120 pounds. Tate Woodruff (220), JoJo Lewis (285), Landon Reisen (132) and Josiah Schaetzle (160) also won by fall for Hempstead.
Rettenmaier (182), Mitchell Pins (106), Evan Bratten (113) and Garren Christiansen (138) picked up forfeit victories.
Lewis, Pins, Reisen (126) and Schaetzle won by fall, and Jackson Rheingans (195) and Christiansen won decisions in the Mustangs’ win over Linn-Mar.
“We thought we had a chance, but we also thought we had a chance of getting beat, 50-20,” Haas said. “It was incredible. Everything (Linn-Mar) did tonight backfired against them and everything we did turned into roses. It was unreal. It was really the most unbelievable dual meet of my career.
Western Dubuque was trying to reach the state dual tournament for the first time since 2019.
Drew Burds (170), Logan Massey (182), Jacob Klostermann (285) recorded pins for Western Dubuque, which took a 24-0 lead with decisions from Derek Hoerner (195) and Ethan Klostermann (220), but Prairie won the final nine weights.
West Delaware will be trying for the sixth state dual championship in program history.
The Hawks are already just one of four programs to win four consecutive state dual titles, joining Don Bosco (2005-10), West Des Moines Valley (1987-92) and Davenport Assumption (2011-14). The Hawks’ five state dual titles tie for fifth-most in state history.
Independence took a 24-15 lead on the Hawks, but West Delaware responded with a major decision from Brent Yonkovic (152) and pins from Logan Peyton (160) and Garrison Gillihan (170) to take a 31-24 lead with two weights left.
Jeryn Funke secured the victory with a major decision at 182 and Will Ward followed with a pin at 195.
Brayden Maury (113) won by fall and Grant Northburg (220), Cameron Geuther (285) and Carson Less (120) also won decisions for the Hawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.