Former University of Dubuque relief pitcher Nathan Schneiderman last week earned a spot on the D3baseball.com All-Decade Team for the 2010s.
Schneiderman, who played for the Spartans from 2016-19, landed a spot on the third team as one of the most dominant relievers at the NCAA Division III level. He posted a 1.89 ERA, 166 strikeouts and 48 walks while allowing 28 earned runs over 133 2/3 innings of work. He ranks second in program history with 54 appearances, including seven starts.
Schneiderman holds the school’s career records for saves (19), ERA (1.89) and WHIP (1.010). He also holds single season records in all of those categories as well with eight saves in 2018, a 0.47 ERA in 2017 and a WHIP of 0.684 in 2017.
D3baseball.com named him honorable mention all-American in 2017, making him the third all-American in program history and the first since 2005.
He was a three-time D3baseball.com all-Central Region selection, earning first team in 2017 and third team in both 2018 and 2019. In 2018 and 2019, he also garnered third-team all-region from the ABCA/Rawlings. Schneiderman made first-team all-Iowa Conference/American Rivers Conference in his final three seasons with the Spartans.
UNI standouts honored for academics — Three former area preps who competed at the University of Northern Iowa last season earned President’s Council Awards, the highest academic achievement given by the Missouri Valley Conference, the league announced recently. Women’s basketball player Rose Simon-Ressler and swimmer Jenna Willer, both Western Dubuque grads, and former Scales Mound track athlete Brittany Davis earned the award after carrying a minimum 3.8 cumulative grade point average, participating in athletics a minimum of two years and being within 18 credits of graduation as of the spring of 2020.
Simon-Ressler, Willer and Megan Maahs, a former Western Dubuque basketball standout, also made the MVC’s Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award, which requires a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for each of the previous two semesters, a minimum 3.2 cumulative grade point average and participation in athletics a minimum of two years.
Loras selects five for Hall of Fame — Loras College has selected its five-member 2020 class for its Athletics Hall of Fame. The inductees include diver Kathryn (Froehlich) Christiansen (Class of 1991), wrestlers Pete Maldonado (1992) and Rob Murray (2001), basketball player Kyle White (2008) and special contributor Joe Schaefer (1962). Loras established the Hall of Fame in 1986 to recognize individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the prestige of the college, both on and off the field of competition.