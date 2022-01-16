The Southwestern Wildcats used an 8-1 fourth quarter run to help secure their fifth win in a row Saturday morning in a 56-47 win over Lancaster in the opening game of the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Bank Classic at Loras College.
The Wildcats improved to 10-4 after earning head coach Clint Nemitz’s 100th coaching win earlier in the week against Belmont.
“It’s alway been a goal of mine when I started coaching, and I told these guys that I wanted to get it with them,” Nemitz said. “It feels amazing and I couldn’t have asked for a better group of kids to coach.”
The Wildcats led by just two at the end of both the first and second quarters before Lancaster (5-9) reclaimed the lead on a three-pointer from Zach Koeller. Southwestern’s Peerson Kephart answered with a three of his own, putting the Wildcats back up, 34-32, with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter. Kephart finished the game with eight points for Southwestern.
“We knew the shots would eventually start to fall, and we just had to get back to our game, which is playing through our posts,” Kephart said. “When we get the ball down to them, good things happen.”
The Wildcats went on to get a pair of big baskets off the bench from junior Tyler Brotzman, who finished the game with 11 points, including a three to end the quarter and give the Wildcats a 41-34 lead.
“Tyler is a great shooter, and we can call on him when we need a big shot,” Nemitz said. “He did a great job of helping us take the momentum into the fourth quarter.”
Brotzman added another big three to start the fourth quarter, starting an 8-1 run that put the Wildcats up, 49-37 with 5:26 left to play.
Southwestern then went to their bigs, 6-foot-3 inch Anthony Martin and 6-foot-7 inch Nate Reiff, who each led the Wildcats with 14 points a piece. Back-to-back buckets from the duo secured the win, putting them up, 56-45, with 50 seconds remaining.
“Anthony and Nate have done a great job of slowing down their game and not rushing themselves,” Nemitz said. “It’s made a huge difference for our offense.”
The Arrows were led by DJ Kelley with 15 points, while Koeller added 13. Matt Hughey chipped in with eight.
“We still have some things to work on, but I like how we’re playing right now,” Nemitz said. “We are right in the conference race, and we’ve been getting after the other top teams.”