Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Ryan St. Louis (left) celebrates one of his four goals on Saturday night with Owen Michaels. The Saints beat Team USA, 6-1.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

The Dubuque Fighting Saints might want to consider bringing the St. Louis family to town a little more often.

Ryan St. Louis scored a natural hat trick — plus one — against his old team to lead the Saints to a 6-1 victory over USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad on Saturday night at Dubuque Ice Arena.

