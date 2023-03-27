The Dubuque Fighting Saints might want to consider bringing the St. Louis family to town a little more often.
Ryan St. Louis scored a natural hat trick — plus one — against his old team to lead the Saints to a 6-1 victory over USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad on Saturday night at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Dubuque avenged a 5-2 loss the previous night and closed the Saint 4 Life alumni and Parents weekend festivities on a positive note. Saints captain Riley Stuart also set the franchise record for games played with his 198th, passing Keegan Ford for the distinction.
St. Louis’ USHL career-best four-goal game raised his team lead to 25 and kept the Saints (27-20-5-1) in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, one point behind Green Bay (28-20-2-3) and two ahead of Cedar Rapids (25-20-4-4). The performance came in front of his mother, Heather, and youngest brother Mason, who visited this weekend.
“Obviously, I played (for Team USA) and it’s a cool feeling to beat your old team, but I was more focused on having my family in the stands,” said Ryan St. Louis, whose father, Martin, coaches the Montreal Canadiens and whose middle brother, Lucas, also plays for the Saints. “I love when they’re at the games, and I’m really happy we got the win for them. It makes it extra special.
“I’m really proud of the guys. I thought we competed and really managed the game well tonight. We know we didn’t play to our standard (Friday), but we came out tonight and worked. In my opinion, we dominated that game. It’s something we can build on. We know how we can play, we just have to bring that every night and keep this going down the stretch.”
Paxton Geisel stopped 15 of 16 shots to improve to 7-10-2-0, lower his goals against average to 3.99 and raise his save percentage to .866. On Friday night, he came on in relief of Marcus Brannman and stopped all 10 shots he faced in 26:29 to give the Saints a shot at a rally.
“Obviously, Marcus has played phenomenal for us this year, and I’m super happy for him,” Geisel said. “I’ve just kept my head down in practice, worked hard and competed every day so it would show up in games.
“I’m not going to take any days off in practice, and I’m always going to be the first one on the ice and the last one off so I can be prepared when my opportunity comes to help the boys win hockey games.”
Jayden Jubenvill staked the Saints to a lead just 4:17 into the opening period. Nils Juntorp carried into the Team USA zone and fed Gavin Cornforth in the high slot. Cornforth slid a pass to Jubenvill in the right circle, and the pinching defenseman caught goalie Jack Parsons moving side-to-side before wiring a wrist shot into the net for his sixth goal of the season.
“It helped a lot that we converted early,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “(Team USA) had a few Grade A chances, and Pax made some huge saves, but we played like grown-ups tonight and managed the game a lot better. Statistically, we dominated a lot of categories (Friday) night, but we were a little too casual. We had a much better performance tonight.”
Just 76 seconds after Jubenvill’s goal, St. Louis began his run of four straight goals. Mikey Burchill fed Theo Wallberg at the left point, and the defenseman snapped a cross-ice pass to St. Louis in the right circle. St. Louis tried to hit a streaking Burchill, but his pass deflected in off the skate of Team USA’s Charlie Cerrato for his 22nd goal of the season.
St. Louis made it 4-0 with a pair of goals 16 seconds apart beginning at the 4:12 mark of the middle period. During a 5-on-3 power play, Max Burkholder fed St. Louis in the left circle, and St. Louis played catch with Owen Michaels before wiring a one-timer past Parsons. St. Louis then completed his hat trick with another 5-on-3 power play goal.
Geisel settled the puck for Wallberg, who carried the puck from goal line to goal line on the right wing and made a move that forced a defender to fall. St. Louis found a seam in the penalty kill and snapped a shot inside the left goal post from the right circle.
St. Louis started and finished the play that made it 5-0 at 13:26 of the second period. He poked the puck away from Noah LaPointe to spring Max Montes for a 2-on-1. Montes carried along the right-wing wall and fed St. Louis at the top of the blue paint for a tap-in goal.
Cerrato ended Geisel’s shutout bid with a power play goal at the 16:48 mark of the second. But Geisel stopped an odd-man rush minutes later to quell the Team USA momentum.
Michaels concluded the scoring at 18:01 of the second period with his 10th goal of the season. Michaels won a faceoff in the Team USA zone and fed Fisher Scott for a shot from the left circle. Parsons made the initial save, but Michaels buried the rebound into an empty net.
“(Friday) night left a sour taste in our mouths, and we felt like we let the alumni down and our families down,” Michaels said. “We wanted to come out, give a full 60-minute effort and get the job done. That was our objective, and it’s a great feeling to accomplish it.
“There’s no better feeling to do it on a special night for Stu and with all the families and alumni here. I’m glad we were able to do it.”
The Saints went 2-for-7 on the power play and outshot Team USA, 27-16. The Americans scored once on four power play opportunities.
