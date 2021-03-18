While his numbers are evident of the successful season Declan Schemmel enjoyed, what he contributed most to the East Dubuque basketball team can’t be seen on paper.
As a four-year varsity player and three-year starter, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week embraced his leadership role for the Warriors during his senior season.
“Declan has developed into our floor leader, and he really stepped up his leadership in general,” East Dubuque coach Eric Miller said. “He showed the younger kids what is expected out of them once they put that East Dubuque uniform on, and he had the respect of all of his teammates. His numbers speak for themselves, but the greatest compliment I can give him is that he is one heck of a leader.”
Schemmel led the Warriors in points, rebounds, steals and assists this season averaging 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 3 assists per game.
“He scores, rebounds, takes care of the ball, creates turnovers on defense ... he does it all,” Miller said. “He can hurt you in so many different ways and that is what makes him such a complete player.”
In a shortened season due to COVID, the Warriors went 17-1 overall and 16-0 in the NUIC. In the season finale against Scales Mound, Schemmel scored 17 of his team-high 24 points in the third quarter en route to a 62-44 win.
“It was a weird season, but I’m just thankful for the games we got to play,” Schemmel said. “When we went into the locker room at halftime on Saturday, I was kind of stunned when I thought about how I only had 16 minutes of high school basketball left. I knew I just had to go out there and give it everything I had left.”
Schemmel, who reached the 1,000-point mark earlier this season, finished his career with 1,090 points. He set the school record for career steals as a junior, grabbing 157 last season alone. He finished his career with 313 total steals.
“Defense is what I am best at, and I take a lot of pride in getting those steals,” Schemmel said. “Getting a steal is probably my favorite part of the game.”
Although they didn’t get a postseason this season due to COVID, Schemmel said it was nice to end his high school career on a winning note.
“Usually if you win your last game of the season, it’s for the state title,” he said. “This season has been different, that’s for sure, but we are all thankful that we got the chance to play some games.”
Schemmel plans to continue his basketball career at Loras College in the fall.
“He will do great things at the next level,” Miller said. “He’s one of those kids you can’t replace, and we are going to miss him a lot next year.”