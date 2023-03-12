Jack Barzee hears the question all the time, so he’s had plenty of time to ponder a response.
But don’t even bother asking, because he ain’t biting.
The players who led the Dubuque Fighting Saints to national championships in 1980-81 and again in 1982-83 argue with each other all the time. And they want their old coach to settle the debate on which team would win a head-to-head confrontation.
It happened last year, when University of Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko, a member of the first championship squad, put his mentor on the spot during a reception honoring Barzee for receiving USA Hockey’s prestigious Lester Patrick Award.
“When they ask me that, I always come back with, ‘Who was better: Joe DiMaggio or Ted Williams?’ How do you choose?” Barzee said. “Get out of here. You’re not taking me down that road. Motz will always say, ‘We want ’em in an old-timers game. We’ll kick their ass.’ Man, it’s been 40 years and they’re all still competitive as hell.
“It’s fun to know they’re still having fun with it. And it means a lot when they say their time in Dubuque was one of the highlights of their lives. When you’re in the moment, you don’t realize what kind of an impact it will have on people.”
Those friendly arguments with old teammates will return to Dubuque for the second-annual Saint 4 Life Alumni Weekend on March 24-25 at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints will take on USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad.
Both nights are expected to draw sold-out crowds, and limited tickets remain.
The Saints will honor the 40-year anniversary of the 1982-83 team, the 30-year anniversary of the 1992-93 team and the 10-year anniversary of the 2012-13 team. All three won national championships.
Joey Hayse, who scored 84 points in 47 games for the 1982-83 team, will make the trip from his home in Germany and holds the distinction of traveling the most miles to return. The team will also welcome back recent Saints standouts Mike Szmatula, A.J. Fossen, Jacob Benson, Tyler Lundey and Derek Docken, among others.
As of this week, more than 40 former players indicated they will be in attendance, and Barzee plans to bring an entourage of more than a dozen family and friends. The inaugural Saint 4 Life Weekend drew 35 alumni.
“We had such a positive response last year, and so many of the alumni expressed how appreciative they were to have a reason to come back and reconnect, not only with their old teammates and coaches but also their billet families and the friends they made while they were in Dubuque,” said Katharine Brown, who heads the non-profit Saint 4 Life Foundation. “The word kind of spread to the guys who couldn’t make it last year about how much fun the whole weekend turned out to be. The more guys who come back, the more fun it is for everybody.
“We really want to keep the momentum rolling from last year and help keep the guys connected to the city of Dubuque.”
During the fall of 2021, the organization established its Saint 4 Life Foundation, which promotes amateur hockey in Dubuque by building a vibrant alumni network to partner with the community to focus on education, mentoring and community events. During the inaugural Saint 4 Life Weekend, a game-worn jersey auction brought in approximately $30,000 for the foundation. That weekend, the Saints helped raise $10,000 for the Avery Foundation, which helps families with costs associated with trips to cancer treatments.
The popularity of last year’s alumni weekend prompted the Saints to book larger gathering rooms at the nearby Q Casino to host pre-game social events on both evenings. Following an on-ice group photo with the current and former Saints, 7 Hills Brewery will host a March 24 after-party, while Houlihan’s at the Hilton will host the after-party the following night.
Saint 4 Life weekend coincides with Parents Weekend and will also include Dubuque Youth Hockey Night, sponsored by Dubuque Screw Products, on March 24. Dubuque Fire Equipment will host Saint 4 Life Night, and the Avery Foundation will host its annual fund-raiser the following night. A 50/50 drawing for the Avery Foundation already has $10,000 in the pot, matching last year’s game-night total.
The Saint 4 Life Foundation will host its inaugural Slapshot Supper with players at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at Timmerman’s Supper Club in East Dubuque, Ill. Cost is $25 for adults, $15 for kids 12-and-under or $175 for a table of eight, with proceeds benefiting the foundation. The event will include a silent auction. For more information, email foundation@dubuquefightingsaints.com.
