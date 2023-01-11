Hayden Jacobsmeier scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures as Iowa Class 4A No. 6-ranked Dubuque Senior beat Iowa City Liberty, 73-54, on Tuesday at Nora Gymnasium.
Tevin Schultz scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half for the Rams (10-0), who led, 29-23, at the break. Jalen Johnson added 14 points and Jacob Williams had 11.
Dubuque Wahlert 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 52 — At Wahlert Gym: Seamus Crahan drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:15 remaining and finished with 16 points as the Golden Eagles upset the Iowa Class 3A No. 1-ranked Saints. Duke Faley added 15 points and Nolan Berendes had 10.
Western Dubuque 65, Iowa City High 54 — At Epworth, Iowa: Kanyon Bryte scored 20 points, Caleb Klein added 12, Daviyon Gaston had 11 and ColtonMcIlrath 10, and the Bobcats beat the Little Hawks.
Iowa City West 58, Dubuque Hempstead 53 — At Moody Gym: Reed Strohmeyer scored 21 points and Jonny Muehring added 10 to lead the Mustangs, but the Trojans held on.
Beckman Catholic 71, Anamosa 37 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 24 points, Eli Kluesner had 19 and Aiden Wessels 10 as the Trailblazers trounced the Blue Raiders.
Bellevue Marquette 78, Edgewood-Colesburg 50 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Kannon Still scored 19 points, Evan Scott added 17, Spencer Roeder had 11 and Caden Kettmann 10, and the Mohawks routed the Vikings.
Potosi 68, Lancaster 59 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Chieftains pulled away in the second half to win the non-conference matchup against the Flying Arrows.
Darlington 72, River Valley 35 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds rolled past the Blackhawks in a non-conference clash.
Southwestern 60, Belmont 20 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Landon Rogers scored 22 points and 11 other Wildcats scored in a blowout win over the Braves.
Iowa-Grant 70, Cassville 38 — At Cassville, Wis.: The Panthers routed the Comets in non-conference action.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Iowa City West 59, Dubuque Hempstead 45 — At Iowa City: Camdyn Kay led the Mustangs with 22 points, but the Class 5A No. 12-ranked Trojans won the game.
Iowa City Liberty 51, Dubuque Senior 45 — At North Liberty, Iowa: Sam McDonald scored 19 points and Elly Haber had 10, but the Rams fell on the road to the Class 5A No. 15 Lightning.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 71, Dubuque Wahlert 57 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Nora King scored 21 points and Emma Donavan added 12, but the Class 3A No. 12 Golden Eagles fell to the 4A No. 1 Saints.
Iowa City High 67, Western Dubuque 46 — At Iowa City: The Bobcats fell on the road to the Little Hawks in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
Maquoketa 60, Camanche 34 — At Camanche, Iowa: The Cardinals routed the Storm in River Valley Conference play after leading by 39 points at halftime.
Bellevue Marquette 58, Edgewood-Colesburg 48 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Skylar Sieverding scored a game-high 21 points and Gwen Schroeder added 13 as the Mohawks (11-2) beat the Vikings (5-8).
East Dubuque 50, Warren 47 (2OT) — At Warren, Ill.: Mia Wilwert scored 14 points and five other East Dubuque players scored at least six points in a win over Warren.
Galena 46, River Ridge/Scales Mound 38 — At Hanover, Ill.: Addie Hefel scored 17 points and Gracie Furlong had 13 as the Pirates beat the co-op to remain undefeated.
Cuba City 55, Mineral Point 49 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Cubans improved to 13-0 while ending the Pointers’ 19-game SWAL winning streak.
Iowa-Grant 42, Southwestern 34 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Panthers held off the Wildcats in a SWAL contest.
Platteville 67, Monroe 32 — At Monroe, Wis.: The Hillmen dismantled Monroe in non-conference play.
Fennimore 60, Riverdale 41 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles rolled past Riverdale in SWAL action.
PREP WRESTLING
Blazers go 2-1 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Jake Schmidt (120), Preston Hunter (138), Alex Hageman (160), Ryan Funke (182) and Isaac Barrick (285) each went 3-0 as Beckman Catholic beat Northeast Goose Lake (32-30) and Durant (36-18) and lost to Iowa City Regina (40-32).
Maquoketa 42, Bellevue 30 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Spencer Martin (152), Pryce Schueller (126) and Sam Livermore (132) won by fall as the Cardinals beat the Comets. Maquoketa lost duals against Jesup (65-9) and North Fayette Valley (63-9). Bellevue lost against Jesup (54-27) and North Fayette Valley (57-18).
Clayton Ridge splits — At Postville, Iowa: Caleb Lawrence won by fall at 160 and Gannon Jaster won by major decision at 220, but Clayton Ridge lost to Postville, 48-16. Clayton Ridge beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 30-12, in a dual that saw seven forfeit wins and seven double forfeits.
