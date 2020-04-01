There is no doubt in Tom Brands’ mind that his wrestlers have been stripped of an opportunity they rightfully earned.
He also knows now isn’t the right time to fight it.
“I’m smart enough to know you don’t fight battles when you don’t know necessarily what you’re talking about,” the University of Iowa wrestling coach said in a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, a day after the NCAA voted to grant an additional year of eligibility to athletes who competed in spring sports, but not winter, after the seasons were canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa was ranked No. 1 in the nation and had nine of its 10 qualifiers seeded in All-American positions for the NCAA Division I Championships, scheduled to be held March 19-21 in Minneapolis, before it was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Hawkeyes were expected to win their first national team championship since 2010, and junior Spencer Lee was a favorite to claim his third consecutive title.
Iowa was in a practice when word officially came down.
“How do you give them that news? Well, you’re honest,” Brands said. “You’re honest and sympathetic or empathetic. The message has to be about going forward. It sucks. This team was robbed of history. Spencer Lee was robbed of history. Pat Lugo, a senior, was robbed of history. We had three No. 1 seeds, we had nine guys in the top eight, we had another guy seeded 11th. They were robbed of history, and they were robbed of an opportunity.”
Iowa certainly was on track for a dominant performance in Minneapolis.
The Hawkeyes went 13-0 in dual meets, including a 9-0 mark in the Big Ten Conference and a 19-17 come-from-behind victory over Penn State, which had won eight of the last nine national titles.
Iowa claimed the program’s 36th Big Ten tournament championship while scoring its most points (157.5) since 1995. Nebraska was a distant 25.5 points behind the Hawkeyes in second place.
Lee (125 pounds) and Lugo (149) each won their first individual Big Ten titles, while Alex Marinelli successfully defended his 165-pound crown.
All 10 wrestlers advanced to the national tournament.
“We took on all comers,” Brands said. “We won the Big Tens going away. We had five guys that didn’t have first-round matches in the Big Ten because they were seeded either 1 or 2, and these are stats that you sit around and you think about. So we were down 16 or 18 or 20 points before the tournament even got started (for us) and we ran away with it, (by) 25 and a half points. So that shows poise.
“Look at that Big Ten dual met with Penn State. We gave up 11 team points and lost a team point because the coaches weren’t in control in the first three weights. … Then, down the stretch, look at what happened. This team showed a lot of poise, so you have to give them credit. There wasn’t a dual meet where we couldn’t have won every weight class. There really wasn’t.”
On a Monday conference call, Lee said he would not accept a national championship from this season if offered, saying he did not earn it. Lee won the Dan Hodge Trophy, which goes to the nation’s most dominant collegiate wrestler.
Brands is in favor of the NCAA using the tournament’s seeds to recognize All-Americans from this season.
“In this case, they have to be named and they have to be official,” Brands said. “That’s at the very least, and then from there you go on and you look at appeals and you look at it case-by-case as you get into this.”
Lugo and Michael Kemerer are the only seniors in Iowa’s starting lineup. Brands said he will try to get an extra year for Lugo when the time is right. Kemerer has a good case for a sixth season, he said.
“This COVID-19 thing is the battle we’re fighting,” Brands said. “That’s enemy No. 1. Let’s eradicate enemy No. 1, and then when you go forward, you don’t just ignore this stuff.”
Brands himself is taking the pandemic very seriously. Toward the end of Tuesday’s conference call, he said he was nearing his stay in self quarantine after coming in contact with someone who had contracted the virus.
“So, you know how you do it, you are serious about it,” said Brands, who has been working from home. “You do not take this lightly. You do not say this can’t happen to me. You do not say I’m feeling OK and so because I feel OK, I can ignore what the CDC and the government is telling us to do. I followed it. I followed it and hence I’m at home until Wednesday.”