Several alumni of the Dubuque high school hockey team recently completed seasons at higher levels.
Here is a capsule look at their seasons:
Blake Bakey — He tallied 8 goals and 23 points in 30 games for the Minnesota Blue Ox of the USPHL Premier League.
Blake Bechen — He contributed 17 goals and 69 points in 60 games for Fox Motors of the T1EHL 16U league. He also had four assists in five games for Team Grey at the USA Select 16s.
Jeremiah Snyder — The defenseman had 14 goals and 29 points in 47 games for the Texas Jr. Brahmas of the NA3HL.
Isaac Tillman — The goaltender went 1-0-0 with a 2.49 goals against average and .903 save percentage in three games for the Worcester Jr. Railers of the EHLP.
Drew Zillig — The forward contributed 10 goals and 29 points in 27 games for the Iowa State University club team, which competes at the ACHA Division III level.
Logan Ellingboe — In a season limited to injury, he contributed three goals and 6 points in seven games for the Milwaukee School of Engineering, an ACHA Division III team.
Aiden Germaine — He scored two goals and had four points in 10 games for the University of Iowa, an ACHA Division II club program.
Tyler LeConte — In 25 games for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville club team, he contributed 11 goals and 19 points. The Pioneers compete at the ACHA Division III level.
Jimmy McDermott — The forward had a pair of assists in 11 games for Assumption College, an NCAA Division III program.
Nick Tigges — He had a goal and three points in 18 games for the Florida Eels of the USPHL Elite League. He also contributed four goals and 12 points in 24 games for the Sheridan Hawks of the NA3HL.
Austin Willenborg — The former goaltender serves as an assistant coach for the Iowa State University club team, which qualified for the ACHA tournament in St. Louis.
