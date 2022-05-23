DYERSVILLE, Iowa --- Dyersville Beckman has been here before.
Only their longtime soccer nemesis stands between the Trailblazers returning to their place among the state’s elite soccer programs.
“It’s time to get back on the big stage,” Beckman coach Mirek Laskowski said.
Ryan Burchard scored twice, twin brother Logan added a goal and an assist, and Beckman beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 4-1, in a Class 1A substate semifinal on Monday at Beckman Field.
Beckman (14-3) will host Iowa City Regina (10-11) on Wednesday in a substate final between teams that have combined to win 10 of the last 12 Class 1A state championships.
“They’re one of the best teams in the state year in and year out,” Logan Burchard said. “We want to change that and take them down, because if we take them down, we have a chance to go as far as we can. It will be fun. Hopefully a packed crowd, packed stands and we’ll be ready to roll.”
Beckman won its only two championships with consecutive undefeated seasons in 2015-16, but hasn’t qualified for state since making the last of six straight appearances in 2017.
The Regals, who defeated Waterloo Columbus, 1-0, in the other substate semifinal, won three straight titles from 2009-11, then won two more in 2013-14. Regina also won three straight titles from 2017-2019.
“It’s going to be tough,” Ryan Burchard said. “We played them earlier in the year and beat them, 2-1, in a dogfight. It’s going to be another one of those, and hopefully the fans show out and show up, and we put on a show hopefully.”
Beckman and Regina played April 30 on a neutral field in Davenport.
Beckman got off to a quick start Monday with Lane Kramer streaking down the far sideline and crossing late to Ryan Burchard, who beat Vikings goalkeeper Brady Ortner for a 1-0 lead just 44 seconds in.
Ryan Burchard scored again in the 16th minute after Ortner mishandled a shot from distance. Ortner dove onto the loose rebound, but it squirted free to Burchard, who tucked it into the net to double the lead.
Logan Burchard ripped a shot off the post with 31 minutes left, but made a shot count moments later.
He was taken down from behind by the last defender on a clear scoring chance with 27:20 left and buried the ensuing penalty kick. No card was issued, but it could have been a straight red against the Vikings.
Jake Schmidt headed home a corner kick from Logan Burchard with 17:43 left to push the Blazers’ lead to 4-0.
Vinton-Shellsburg ended the shutout bid as Gunnar Moen scored on a rebound with 15:20 left.
Hunter Douglas finished with eight saves for the Blazers.
“He’s growing into a nice goalkeeper,” Laskowski said. “It takes some skills to beat him. He’s working hard and getting a lot of good experience.”
