FARLEY, Iowa — It only took about a game or so to knock 3½ weeks of rust off.
Then, the Dubuque Hempstead girls bowling team got back to its frequent refrain of, ‘Oh, yeah,’ after a big shot. The Mustangs earned a 2,642-2,619 victory over Mississippi Valley Conference rival Western Dubuque at Cobra Lanes in Farley.
Western Dubuque took the boys meet, 2,932-2,571.
Hempstead’s hiatus from bowling coincided with a coronavirus-related halt to play at their home center, Cherry Lanes.
“We just like to have fun, and being able to do that meant a lot,” said Erin Langel, who led the Mustangs with a two-game series of 160-249—409. “We struggled a lot in the first game, but we really brought it around the second game, and it was so much fun to be out there again.
“It’s definitely hard to come out and bowl after being off for so long. It’s especially hard with spare shooting, because you never know where to play, you never know how the lanes are going to be. It takes a while to adjust. It feels really good to be able to come back and win. I have so much faith in this team, and this is huge for us to be able to pull this off.”
Kirsten Mitchell shot a 346, while Zoe Schultz and Erika Rohner had 345s, and Emily Mueller contributed a 342 in individuals. The Mustangs did not count Libby Leach’s 328. Trailing by a 1,891-1,787 margin after individuals, Hempstead rallied with Baker games of 179, 163, 143, 213 and 151 to pull out the victory.
Western Dubuque’s Sam Neuses led all girls with a 244-187—431 series, followed by Sara Horsfield (417), Hannah Kluesner (391), Kirsten Butcher (346) and Lanie Konzen (306), while Hannah Fangman’s 260 did not factor in the scoring. The Bobcats shot Baker games of 152, 166, 152, 106 and 152.
The Western Dubuque boys cruised to a 170-pin advantage after individuals and pulled away in Bakers.
“It feels good to get a win,” said Western Dubuque’s Jacob Butcher, who led all boys with a 191-199—390 series. “I do feel bad for Hempstead, because they haven’t had a chance to bowl lately. But we took advantage of our chances, and it’s good to bounce back after a loss earlier this week.
“We made our spares, and we missed about 23 spares against (Waterloo) West. In Bakers, we only missed about three, which is amazing. We have a really strong team, even though we lost some good seniors to graduation, and this gives us a lot of confidence. Nolan Vaske, Jude Ludwig and Nick Sweeney are going to step up for us, big time this year.”
Ben Heiberger added a 368, followed by Ludwig and Sweeney at 377 each and Alec Nadermann (354), while Vaske’s 347 did not factor in the scoring. The Bobcats shot Baker games of 245, 227, 214, 209 and 171 while pulling away.
Dakota Rupp led Hempstead with a 357, followed by Colton Kinsella (353), Ian Ninneman (347), Alex Scheffert (323) and Trent Kutsch (316), while Hudson Orr’s 267 did not factor in the scoring. Hempstead shot Baker games of 181, 214, 144, 145 and 191.