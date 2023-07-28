Gavin Cornforth somewhat forced Dubuque Fighting Saints head coach Kirk MacDonald into a mid-game promotion during an early March road trip to Muskegon, Mich.
The second-youngest player in the United States Hockey League not only scored a rebound goal from a sharp angle, but he also consistently moved his feet and played with the poise of a veteran. So, MacDonald rewarded Cornforth by shifting him to the top line with center Ryan St. Louis and left wing Jake Sondreal, and the trio dominated the third period before connecting on a late goal to force overtime in an eventual 4-3 loss.
“Every time those three were on the ice, they were dominating so much that they’d have the puck in the Muskegon zone for at least a minute at a time,” MacDonald said. “That’s when you could really see the tide turn for Corny. He still had a few ups and downs, but you could see that he understood what it took to compete in this league, and you could see the consistency coming.
“Obviously, there was a lot for him to absorb from a life and hockey standpoint when he made our team at the beginning of the year. A lot of 15-year-olds would be overwhelmed by it. But I give him a ton of credit, because he never complained. He just showed up and went to work, and he took huge steps in the second half of the year for us. I’m really excited for his future.”
Cornforth, a 2025 NHL Draft-eligible winger who will likely play two more seasons in Dubuque, recently committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at his hometown Boston College following his USHL career. He will eventually join Dubuque teammates Sondreal and Seamus Powell in playing for Eagles head coach Greg Brown, who led the Saints to a 40-16-3-3 record in 2021-22, his lone season in the USHL.
The 5-foot-9, 154-pound Cornforth arrived in Dubuque with much fanfare as the 12th overall pick in the USHL Futures Draft the previous spring. He spent the first two months of his rookie season making daily bus commutes to Madison, Wis., while Dubuque Ice Arena underwent extensive renovations and didn’t turn 16 until Dec. 18. Team USA’s Dakoda Rheume-Mullen beat Cornforth as the USHL’s youngest player by just three days.
“During the regular season, it was tough not playing as many minutes as I was used to playing, but I was still learning a ton every single day,” said Cornforth, who sat next to captain Riley Stuart in the locker room and roomed with him on the road. “Stu really took me under his wing and showed me the path and explained the Junior hockey lifestyle to me. It was great having him as a mentor, because I learned so much from him.
“It was definitely a little bit of a learning curve coming into the USHL as a 15-year-old and I struggled a little bit at the beginning, but I still feel like it was the right decision to come here because I developed a ton. It meant a lot to me that Kirk and the coaches had faith in me to give me a little bigger role at the end of the season.”
Cornforth finished his rookie season with four goals, 10 points and 18 penalty minutes in 49 games. He added a pair of assists in five playoff games while skating on Dubuque’s most-effective line with Brayden Morrison and Shawn O’Donnell in a first-round playoff series win over Green Bay and earning another promotion to skate with St. Louis and Sondreal in the Eastern Conference semifinal series against Chicago.
“It was really a matter of believing in myself and knowing I could be an impact player at this level,” Cornforth said. “I knew I could help the team in those do-or-die situations you face in the playoffs. I think that’s when I take my game to another level. It’s huge for my confidence to have that year under my belt going into this season.
“I know there are areas of my game where I have to be more consistent. I have to put on more weight and muscle to go against the big, skilled guys in this league every night. But the second half of the season and the playoffs gave me confidence that I can be that player, and it definitely motivated me to work harder in the weight room and the summer skates so I’ll be ready to make a bigger impact this season.”
Cornforth asserted himself on the ice during the Saints’ main camp in June while establishing himself as a leader among the first-year attendees. He will still be among the Saints’ youngest players this season, but MacDonald expects him to take another huge step in development.
“He was awesome in the playoffs to the point where we had to ask ourselves, ‘OK, how do I get this guy more ice time?’ and that’s something you love to see from a young guy,” MacDonald said. “If he plays like he did at the end of this season, he’s going to have an opportunity on the power play and skate on those top three lines consistently. The rest is up to him.
“For a young guy, he’s really hockey-strong. I don’t think a lot of people realize that. He didn’t lose a lot of battles on the ice last season, even for someone his age.”
Cornforth achieved beyond his years away from the ice, too, this summer. He continued to take online courses to accelerate his education and reclassified to the high school graduating class of 2024.
That doesn’t necessarily mean he plans to enter Boston College a year ahead of schedule. Or that he plans to use a gap year to take a handful of college credits.
“I’m honestly not trying to look too far ahead,” Cornforth said. “I want to take a big jump this year and be one of those guys the team can really lean on. I’m excited for that. Taking summer school is only going to help me be able to concentrate on hockey during the season, because it will take a little bit of the load off me. There isn’t a downside to working ahead.”
Now, he’ll have another carrot dangling in front of him.
Cornforth considers his commitment to Boston College as the beginning of the next step in his career, and he wants to make an impact when he eventually gets there. He previously skated for the Boston Jr. Eagles and Boston Little Bruins AAA programs, in addition to averaging better than a point per game at Thayer Academy before coming to Dubuque.
“Being from Boston, I’ve wanted to go to Boston College ever since I was little,” Cornforth said. “It’s been my dream school forever, and it means a lot to me to know I’ll have the opportunity to play in the Beanpot (Tournament), which is obviously a big deal out here.
“It’s a great school, and I have a lot of buddies who are going there. There are a lot of connections. Plus, it’s great academically and the facilities are awesome. I’m really excited to learn from and share the same bench as Coach Brown, too.”