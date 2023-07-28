Gavin Cornforth
Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Gavin Cornforth competes against the Chicago Steel in the second round of the 2023 Clark Cup Playoffs. The Boston native recently committed to play at Boston College following his USHL career.

 Stephen Gassman / Telegraph Herald

Gavin Cornforth somewhat forced Dubuque Fighting Saints head coach Kirk MacDonald into a mid-game promotion during an early March road trip to Muskegon, Mich.

The second-youngest player in the United States Hockey League not only scored a rebound goal from a sharp angle, but he also consistently moved his feet and played with the poise of a veteran. So, MacDonald rewarded Cornforth by shifting him to the top line with center Ryan St. Louis and left wing Jake Sondreal, and the trio dominated the third period before connecting on a late goal to force overtime in an eventual 4-3 loss.

