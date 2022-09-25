Despite a runner-up finish, it wasn’t exactly a cheerful mood for Dubuque Senior after its performance in the 43rd annual Dubuque Invitational.
The Rams, frankly, wanted to win it all.
But it wasn’t meant to be, as Iowa Class 4A No. 2-ranked North Scott rolled to the nine-team tournament championship on Saturday with a 21-13, 21-10 victory over the Rams at Hempstead High School.
“We went 4-1 on the day, so that was nice to finish with more wins than losses,” Senior coach Haley Zenner said. “We’re still kind of working to find that consistency. I thought Jordan Westhoff did a good job coming off the bench and providing energy for us, but towards the end I feel like we just sort of ran out of energy in that last match.”
Maya Watters fronted the Rams (14-12) with 32 kills and five ace serves, while Jenna Lewis delivered 74 assists, and Sophie Link had 16 digs.
“We did really well and we couldn’t have done much better without this coaching staff,” said Lewis, a junior in her first full season as Senior’s setter. She entered Saturday ranked ninth in Class 5A in assists and upped her season total to 435. “We really worked well as a team all throughout the day.”
The Rams picked up wins over East Dubuque (21-3, 21-13), Iowa City High (20-22, 21-18, 15-6), Hempstead (21-18, 18-21, 15-9) and Bettendorf (21-19, 21-12) on their way to the championship match. A rematch with Hempstead looms on Thursday for a “Pink Out” game with the debut of the renovated Nora Gymnasium.
“We’re really working together as a team as the season moves on,” Lewis said. “We can’t wait until we play Hempstead. It’s going to be an exciting match. We’re still going to come in on Thursday ready and prepared. Even though we won today, I think we still need to be prepared and ready for anything. Things change.”
Hempstead closed with a 1-3 record for the day and bowed out in a tight match with Iowa City High in the consolation bracket semifinals, 21-9, 19-21, 15-12.
“I think quite a few of them stepped up in things that they’ve been working really hard to overcome and master,” Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf said. “I think we saw a lot of them start to meet those smaller goals that they’ve had this season.
“(City High) is a solid team and don’t make a lot of mistakes. Tricia (Carty) is a great coach and makes quick adjustments to our strategies that we kept throwing at them. In the end, we got better with each match we played but we did fall short.”
Addi Wright delivered 23 digs and 19 kills to lead the Mustangs (6-14), who also lost to North Scott, 21-8, 21-18, and Senior. Hempstead earned its win against Davenport Central, 21-12, 27-25 — but was also playing without starting middle hitter Dani Kurth, who is dealing with tendinitis in her knee. She’s hoping to return soon.
“It’s good that with the adversity of Dani being out, it shows us that this team is built with other people,” Wright said. “It’s not just one person bringing us kills and everything. Obviously, Dani is a huge asset to us and always will be, so hopefully she’ll be back this week. We could have played better, but overall, we did well.”
Alyssa Jaeger had 26 assists and 12 kills for Hempstead, while Karly Cuzas added 22 assists. The Mustangs are still taking away the positives in hopes of ruining their rival’s big night on Thursday.
“We showed fight,” Wright said. “We gave it our all. We tried our best. It was good to play Senior to see what it will be like on Thursday. We know what we need to work on and we’re coming in to win.”
