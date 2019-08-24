News in your town

No. 21 Iowa State already looking forward to Week 2 bye

Kickoff 2019: New players will be asked to come up big for Cascade

Koepka leads at East Lake as stars get some separation

Sports in brief: 'Disappointment' in Packers-Raiders game in Canada

Diamond Jo sets opening date for new sportsbook

MLB: 12-minute victory for Red Sox

Sports in brief: Astros defend decision to bar reporter

New coaches at Kansas, K-State are studies in contrast

Kickoff 2019: Despite roster turnover, Bellevue reloads with fresh talent for another run