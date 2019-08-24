It seems that once Cole Crubel got going, he didn’t stop.
The River Ridge quarterback had a 94-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the first of three scores for him as the Timberwolves rolled past Iowa-Grant, 41-12, in their season opener on Friday in Livingston, Wis.
Crubel added touchdown runs of 3 and 14 yards in the second half, giving his team a 41-6 lead in the third quarter.
Southwestern 47, New Lisbon 22 — At Necedah, Wis.: After falling behind, 22-21, in the first quarter, the Wildcats defense stonewalled New Lisbon, scoring 26 points unanswered as Southwestern pulled away for a win.
Darlington 20, Westby Area 12 — At Darlington, Wis.: Cayden Rankin saved a Redbirds fumble by recovering it in the end zone for a touchdown and then sealed Darlington’s victory with a fourth-quarter interception on Westby’s last drive to help his team to a 1-0 start. Parker Fitzsimons had a 90-yard kick return for a touchdown and scored on a 60-yard run in the second half for Darlington.
Black Hawk/Warren 38, Fennimore 7 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The new Wisconsin-Illinois co-op program took a 22-0 lead by halftime and earned a season-opening win. Kellen Kenney caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Millin in the third quarter, but that was all the scoring the Golden Eagles saw.
Lancaster 14, Pecatonica/Argyle 7 — At Blanchardville, Wis.: The Flying Arrows held on for a tight season-opening win and will turn their focus toward another road game against River Valley in Week 2.
Potosi/Cassville 50, Hillsboro 6 — At Hillsboro, Wis.: The second-year co-op team is off to a strong start with a blowout road win in their season-opener.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 35, Royall 0 — At Elroy, Wis.: The new tri-op Knights debuted with a shutout win and will look to carry that momentum for their home opener next week.
Brookwood 47, Boscobel 6 — At Ontario, Wis.: The Bulldogs will look to bounce back next week in their home opener against New Lisbon.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke splits at Viterbo — At La Crosse, Wis.: Dubuque Hempstead graduate Amber Cooksley finished with a team high 26 kills over two matches as the Pride beat Mayville State, 3-2, but lost to St. Francis, 3-1.