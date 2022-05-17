It wasn’t the result the Bobcats hoped for, but McKenna Stackis feels good about where her team is at.
Western Dubuque came into Monday’s MVC Mississippi Divisional meet final round tied atop the leaderboard with Cedar Falls at 719 strokes.
The Tigers fired a final-round 349, besting WD’s 361, as the Bobcats finished runner-up in the conference championship at Gardner Golf Course in Marion, Iowa.
“All of our games are pretty strong, especially with our drivers and our irons,” said Bobcat sophomore McKenna Stackis, who fired three birdies and led the team in scoring with an 81 Monday. “We are gonna work on our putting and chipping because we have quite a few three-putts right now. If we can get that down, we will be even stronger.”
Western Dubuque finished the conference meet with a three-round total of 358-361-361—1,080 on a sneakily windy day.
“Today the greens were a little slower than what we are normally used to,” Stackis said. “Chipping also seemed to be a problem for us, and the wind kind of snuck up on us. We didn’t think it was going to be windy, but it was actually really windy down there.”
Still, Stackis battled the elements to post the day’s fourth best individual score with her 81.
“My driver was really good today — mostly straight” she said. “My putting was good, my irons were straight. The greens weren’t rolling out like I’m used to when I chipped, so they stopped short. That was really my only problem today.
WD also counted scores from CeCe Ball (92), Gabi Fagerlind (93), and Ella Kluesner (95) to round out its scoring.
“The wind really played a factor,” Western Dubuque coach Amy Haldeman said via text. “A lot of putts, so (our) short game needs some work before Wednesday’s districts.”
The Bobcats have been surging of late, placing first in their previous three outings, including last week’s Mississippi Divisional second round, where they bested Cedar Falls by 11 strokes to join them atop the leaderboard, and leapfrogged second-place Linn-Mar by 28 strokes.
Stackis was named first-team all-MVC, while Ball, Fagerlind and Hanna Kluesner earned second-team honors. Ella Kluesner and Addy Jones earned honorable mention.
WD kicks off regionals Wednesday at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo, Iowa.
Dubuque Wahlert shot the fifth-best team score Monday as it finished in fifth place overall after three rounds 394-382-364—1140. Katelyn Vaasen’s 86 paced the Golden Eagles. She was followed by Ava Kalb (91), Julia Busch (92) and Maggie Heiar (95).
Vaassen and Kalb were named to the second team all-MVC, and Busch earned honorable mention accolades.
Wahlert kicks off its 3A regional Wednesday at Brown Deer Golf Course in Coralville, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.