Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
IOWA
Cedar Falls 34, Dubuque Hempstead 7
Dubuque Senior 48, Muscatine 28
Dubuque Wahlert 63, Oelwein 6
Western Dubuque 55, Waterloo East 22
MFL/Mar-Mac 33, Cascade 20
Sumner-Fredericksburg 38, Beckman Catholic 7
Bellevue 42, South Winneshiek 28
East Buchanan 71, Clayton Ridge 0
West Delaware 39, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 16
Mount Vernon 49, Maquoketa 7
Maquoketa Valley at Starmont (late)
ILLINOIS
Dakota 30, Galena 7
Polo 60, River Ridge 14
Minonk Fieldcrest at Stockton (late)
WISCONSIN
Cuba City 28, Fennimore 0
Darlington 34, Belleville 24
Potosi/Cassville 27, River Ridge 13
Southwestern/East Dubuque 50, Pecatonica/Argyle 7
Black Hawk/Warren 52, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 8
Lancaster 36, Dodgeville 20
Platteville 34, Poynette 7
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.