The Mineral Point boys basketball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday night.
In a Division 4 sectional semifinal matchup between top-10 ranked teams, No. 8 Onalaska Luther ousted the sixth-ranked Pointers, 78-60, at Prairie du Chien High School in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Mineral Point closed its year at 23-4 overall and tied atop the Southwest Wisconsn Activities League with a 12-2 conference mark.
Onalaska Luther has now won 12 games in a row and will face the winner of the Marshall/New Glarus semifinal, which takes place tonight.
The sectional final will take place Saurday at 1 p.m. in Baraboo, Wis.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Carthage 3, Loras 1 — At Lillis AWC: Dorian Fiorenza smashed 13 kills and David Beach dished out 31 assists, but the Duhawks (15-3) fell to No. 3- ranked Carthage in four sets, 22-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-17.
Mount Mercy 3, Clarke 2 — At Kehl Center: Michael Jenkins floored 17 kills and seven digs, and Montez Thonpson contributed 16 kills and nine digs, but the Pride (5-17) dropped a five-set thriller on Tuesday, 22-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-11.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dubuque 9, Concordia (Wis.) 5 — At Oyen Field: Giovanni Silva scored four times, Ben Farraday notched two goals, and the Spartans (1-3) earned their first victory of the season.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
UW-La Crosse 20, Clarke 4 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Alyssa Humphrey netted two goals for Clarke, but the Eagles had too much offensive firepower as the Pride dropped their season opener on Tuesday.
MEN’S TENNIS
Loras 8, Lakeland 1 — At Alpine Tennis Center: Kevin Blomquist earned a win at No. 1 singles then teamed up with Thomas Kampmier to win at No. 1 doubles as the Duhawks routed Lakeland.