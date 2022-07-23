IOWA CITY — Isaac Then beat plenty of powerhouse programs during his magical junior season.
But none of them quite compared to this one.
The crafty left-hander brilliantly limited top-seeded Davenport Assumption to just two hits on Friday night in lifting second-seeded Western Dubuque to a 7-1 victory in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game at Duane Banks Stadium on the University of Iowa campus.
The Bobcats (32-11) won the first championship in six trips to the summer state tournament by beating a team that had scored 9.5 runs per game this season, prior to the final. Assumption (32-7) finished second for just the fourth time in 15 state championship game appearances.
“I’ve faced a lot of really good teams this year and had some success against them, so that gave me a lot of confidence coming into tonight,” Then said. “I knew I could do it. City High might be better than Assumption, and I beat them, so I knew I just had to pitch my game and I’d be alright.
“I actually thought they might hit me a little better tonight. But I got all my pitches across and they weren’t squaring much up against me. It’s an amazing feeling to shut down a great hitting team like that, especially when it gives your team a state championship.”
Then improved to 8-0 with victories over Pleasant Valley, Dyersville Beckman, Independence, West Delaware, Iowa City High, Dubuque Wahlert Clear Creek-Amana and Assumption — all teams that spent time in the coaches association’s top 10 this season. Assumption spent two weeks at No. 1.
Then had a little extra motivation. He lasted only 4 2/3 innings in Monday’s quarterfinal against Winterset and left with a 3-2 deficit before his teammates rallied for a 4-3 win.
“I had a good feeling Isaac would pitch well tonight,” Bobcats head coach Casey Bryant said. “He was frustrated Monday night because he wasn’t locating very well, and this was his chance to do it all over again. I did not know he was going to dominate such a good-hitting team like Assumption, though. He just stuffed them. They couldn’t do anything against him.”
On Friday night, Then struck out nine and walked one in a complete-game effort. He threw 102 pitches while lowering his ERA to 1.71 with 80 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings.
“I was not very happy with myself on Monday. I didn’t think I threw very well at all,” Then said. “I was a little nervous coming into tonight because of Monday night. But (Thursday), I got a rush of confidence and knew I could do this and finish it off. It felt awesome to pitch the way I did tonight.”
The Bobcats immediately went to work in the top of the first inning. Jake Goodman led off with a solid single up the middle.
“We knew if we could jump on them early and get ahead, we’d have a really good chance of winning the ballgame,” said Goodman, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. “They’re a great team, and Isaac did a great job of shutting them down. But jumping on them early helped so much with our confidence.
“The last few games, I’d been slumping a little bit. But I knew if I stuck with it eventually it’d come back. I lucked out and it came back at the perfect time. I don’t know if there’s a better feeling than this right now.”
Goodman stormed to third when Brett Harris went the opposite way for a one-out double that one-hopped the wall just inside the left-field foul pole.
Harris, an 8th grader, became the latest member of his family to earn a ring. Older brother Calvin won a state football title at Western Dubuque and a national baseball title with the University of Mississippi last month, and older sister Maddie won state softball and volleyball titles with the Bobcats.
Tucker Nauman followed with a sacrifice fly deep enough into centerfield to score the speedy Goodman for a 1-0 lead. The Knights opted to intentionally walk Garrett Kadolph, and the strategy worked when ace Chance Dreyer struck out Then to end the inning.
“Coach Bryant tells us all the time that, if you get that first run, they’ll keep coming,” said Nauman, who went 4-for-8 with four RBIs in three state tournament games. “It doesn’t matter how you get them in. It gave us a lot of confidence to get that first one, and we knew it was going to be a great night for us. We just kept piling them on the rest of the night.
“If you get an early lead, it gives Isaac a little more confidence. It gives everyone a little more confidence. You can play a little more loose and a little more relaxed. That produced a victory for us tonight.”
Western Dubuque threatened again in the second inning, when Jack Clemens reached on a one-out throwing error and hustled into third on Goodman’s two-out double inside the left-field line. But Dreyer coaxed Caleb Klein into a pop-up to shallow right field to end the threat.
The Bobcats loaded the bases in the third with nobody out on hit batsmen to Harris and Kadolph sandwiched around a walk on a 3-2 pitch to Nauman. Then promptly punched a two-run single the opposite way to left-center field for a 3-0 cushion, but the Knights caught pinch runner Connor Maiers trying to take an extra base for the first out of the frame.
“That gave me a lot more confidence on the mound, knowing we had a little bigger lead,” Then said. “You get a little more comfortable when you know you have a little more room for mistakes.”
Dreyer ended the threat by getting Bryn Vantiger and Clemens to fly out, but his night on the mound ended and Noah Mack came on to start the fourth.
No. 9 hitter Nick Bryant greeted Mack with a solid base hit up the middle and stole second before Goodman reached on a walk. Klein followed with what looked to be a double-play ball, but an overthrow after the force out at second allowed Bryant to come across with the fourth run.
“It all starts with the leadoff man, and we did a great job of getting him on tonight,” Nick Bryant said of the Bobcats, who scored in all four innings in which the leadoff man reached safely. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a hit, a guy getting hit or a walk … we have a lot of speed on this team, and we’re aggressive on the basepaths. When we get a guy on, we’re going to make something happen.”
Harris lofted a base hit to center, and Kadolph received a second intentional walk to load the bases. On the very next pitch, Then popped up to shortstop Jeff Davis to keep the lead at four.
Then, who retired eight straight from the first until the third innings, faced trouble in the fourth after Max Stein reached on an error to lead off and Dreyer walked. Then made Michael Ray his seventh strikeout victim and caught a huge break when Mack flew out to Klein. Stein wandered too far off the bag, and Klein fired to shortstop Bryant to complete a double play.
The momentum carried over to the top of the fifth. Bryant reached on a two-out hit batsman and scored all the way from first base when Goodman doubled inside the left-field line on a hit-and-run to give the Bobcats a 5-0 cushion.
Harris led off the sixth by reaching safely for the fourth consecutive time. He walked, moved up a base on a passed ball and scored easily when Nauman laced a double to left-center. Nauman came across to make it 7-0 during a first-and-third double steal after Then singled.
“If a team is playing in a state championship game, you know they’re really good,” Nauman said. “We knew how explosive an offense they had, so we knew we had to keep the foot on the gas. We couldn’t let up and let them get back into the game.”
Assumption finally got to Then in the bottom of the sixth. John Argo led off by reaching on an error before Then retired Jay Costello and Stein. But Dreyer singled cleanly through the left side of the infield to make it 7-1 before Then made Ray his ninth strikeout victim of the night.
Then retired the Knights in order in the seventh. Nick Bryant made a diving catch at short for the second out and caught Alex Good’s popup to end the game, starting the dogpile on the infield turf.
“That was a moon shot, and I didn’t see it right away,” Nick Bryant said. “But it was an amazing feeling to catch it and know we were state champs. I don’t even know what happened to the ball. I just threw my glove and headed for the dogpile.”
