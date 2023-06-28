01172023-StLouisLucas.jpg
Lucas St. Louis represented the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the BioSteel All-American Game on Jan. 17 in Plymouth, Mich.

The Dubuque Fighting Saints look to extend another impressive streak when the National Hockey League holds its annual entry draft tonight and Thursday in Nashville.

Since returning to the United States Hockey League in 2010, at least one Dubuque player has heard his name called in the draft each year. The streak coincides with the success the team has experienced on the ice as the only USHL team to finish above .500 and qualify for the postseason each year the league hosted a playoff tournament during that time span.

