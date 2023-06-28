The Dubuque Fighting Saints look to extend another impressive streak when the National Hockey League holds its annual entry draft tonight and Thursday in Nashville.
Since returning to the United States Hockey League in 2010, at least one Dubuque player has heard his name called in the draft each year. The streak coincides with the success the team has experienced on the ice as the only USHL team to finish above .500 and qualify for the postseason each year the league hosted a playoff tournament during that time span.
Two players from this year’s team landed in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings, while five others have garnered interest from individual NHL teams, according to Saints president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson.
Here is a brief look at the players who are most likely to continue Dubuque’s streak in the draft:
MIKEY DEANGELO
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound left wing from Itasca, Ill., landed at No. 82 on NHL Central Scouting’s final list of North American skaters eligible for this year’s draft. DeAngelo contributed three goals and six points in 38 games for the Saints in 2021-22 before being sent to Green Bay in a trade that brought Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jackson Hallum to Dubuque.
DeAngelo, an 18-year-old Michigan State University recruit, scored 11 goals among his 35 points for the Gamblers this season.
LUCAS ST. LOUIS
NHL Central Scouting listed the 5-10, 170-pound left-shot defenseman from Old Greenwich, Conn., at No. 207 on its list of North American skaters after he tallied three goals and 24 points in 61 games as a rookie in the USHL this season. St. Louis will return to Dubuque in the fall and is expected to play at Harvard University the following season.
The 18-year-old son of Montreal Canadiens head coach and Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis, he became the fourth Saints player since 2018 to win the USHL’s prestigious Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award.
FISHER SCOTT
One of Dubuque’s most dependable defensemen this season, the 6-1, 179-pound native of Carbondale, Colo., also garnered attention from NHL teams despite not appearing on the Central Scouting list. Scott registered a goal and 13 points in 59 games during his first full season in the USHL.
Scott, who will turn 19 in October, will return to Dubuque in the fall before heading off to Colorado College the following season.
JAKE SONDREAL
The 5-11, 163-pound forward from Woodbury, Minn., will be the Saints’ top returning scorer next season after contributing 13 goals and 38 points in 59 games during his first season in the USHL. He committed to Boston College this season after developing into one of the top two-way players in the league.
Although Central Scouting did not list the 19-year-old in its final rankings, individual teams have reached out to Larsson on his behalf.
MIKEY BURCHILL
The 5-10, 150-pound forward from Mundelein, Ill., contributed 13 goals and 38 points in 61 games for the Saints this season after posting 11 goals and 19 points in 53 games as a USHL rookie the previous campaign. Burchill, 18, committed to the University of Michigan during this season and will play for the Clark Cup champion Youngstown Phantoms this fall following a postseason trade.
NHL teams have expressed interest in Burchill despite not being listed in Central Scouting’s final rankings.
JOONA VäISäNEN
The 6-foot, 161-pound right-shot defenseman from Espoo, Finland, recorded four goals and 28 points in 44 games for the Kiekko Espoo U20 squad and also represented Finland internationally at the U19 and U20 levels this season. Dubuque selected the 2004-born Väisänen in the second round, 24th overall, in this spring’s USHL Draft.
A second-year draft eligible player, individual NHL teams have expressed interest in Väisänen.
ERIK PäHLSSON
The Saints selected the 6-1, 183-pound right wing from Landskrona, Sweden, in the fourth round, No. 55 overall, in the USHL Draft this spring. He finished third on the Swedish J20 league scoring chart with 26 goals and 63 points in 46 games and also represented Sweden at the U19 and U20 levels this season.
Also a second-year draft eligible player, individual NHL teams have expressed interest in the 2004-born Pählsson.