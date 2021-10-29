Max Nadeau feels like an entirely different runner since having his tonsils removed this summer.
And last week, he became the difference maker in helping the Cascade boys cross country team reach the state meet for the 19th time, but the first in 18 seasons.
The No. 16-ranked Cougars took the second and final team spot from the Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet they hosted at Fillmore Fairways last Thursday. They will run in Fort Dodge on Saturday.
“It feels amazing to be going to state,” said Nadeau, a junior who ran a 5K time of 18:22.9 at the qualifier. “Last year, I was getting sick just about every week because of my tonsils, and it definitely hindered my performance. I haven’t been sick since I got them out, and that’s enabled me to work harder and give my best every time.
“On paper, I was supposed to get 12th, but I got sixth and we ended up getting second by six points, so it’s an amazing feeling to be able to come through for your team like that.”
Last season, Nadeau finished 31st at the state qualifier as Cascade’s No. 7 runner. He beat last year’s time by more than two minutes.
His classmate, Adam Knepper, led the Cougars by finishing third in 18:08 after taking ninth a year ago. Valley Lutheran won the team title with 44 points and Cascade scored 67 to edge Hudson for the final state spot.
“On paper, Hudson was better than us,” Cascade coach Phil Kauder said. “Max really saved us. We were thinking we’d have a chance if he’d pass Hudson’s second and third runners. He didn’t just do that, he beat their No. 1 runner, too. He gave us a huge boost.”
Freshman Lane Cook finished 17th, followed by senior Davis Trumm in 18th and junior Ben Gehl in 24th to complete Cascade’s scoring. Freshman Andrew Kaalberg and sophomore Payton Feldmann took 33rd and 38th but didn’t score.
“None of us were even alive the last time a boys team from Cascade made it to state, so it’s pretty special to be a part of it,” said Knepper, the No. 25-ranked runner in the state. “I’m so proud of this team, because all the work we put in has paid off. Cascade does have a great tradition for cross country, so it’s pretty cool to add to it. Hopefully, this is just the start of a streak and we can keep it going for a while.”
Cascade’s run to state came in Kauder’s first season after succeeding Hall of Famer Bob Davidshofer, who still helps out in the program.
“What a season to step in,” Kauder said. “It’s a dream come true to be going back to state, especially when nobody expected us to make it. I didn’t sleep very well that night. I was so excited and happy for the guys. They worked hard and believed.”