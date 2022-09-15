08262022-seniorhempsteadfootball4-sg.JPG
Dubuque Senior’s Walker Tart is averaging 21 yards per catch through the first three games of the season.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

With Walker Tart on the football field, the options are endless for the Dubuque Senior football team.

The senior wide receiver ranks among the Iowa Class 5A state leaders with 441 receiving yards through the first three games of the season. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has caught 21 passes and averages 21 yards per reception with five touchdowns, including a 68-yarder.

