With Walker Tart on the football field, the options are endless for the Dubuque Senior football team.
The senior wide receiver ranks among the Iowa Class 5A state leaders with 441 receiving yards through the first three games of the season. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has caught 21 passes and averages 21 yards per reception with five touchdowns, including a 68-yarder.
“Walker’s role on the team is a leader, not just with the wide receiver group, but with the entire team,” Senior coach DJ Moore said. “He is extremely selfless and will do anything we ask, whether it’s going out and making a big catch, running the ball or making a block on the outside. He’s so reliable, and having him on our team is just a huge plus for us this season.”
In his third season on the varsity roster, Tart has also taken on a spot on the defense by playing defensive back as well.
“He’s very athletically gifted and has worked very hard to get to where he’s at,” Moore said. “He carries himself the way we want all of our student-athletes to, both on and off the field.”
In the opener against Hempstead, Tart finished with six catches for 132 yards and one touchdown. He had seven catches for 149 yards and three scores in a 40-20 loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie the following week and eight receptions for 160 yards last week against Davenport North.
“I was able to get a few scores in that (Prairie) game, but the individual numbers don’t matter when your team doesn’t get the W,” Tart said. “I just want to be able to do what I can to help the team win games.”
Tart has been playing football with quarterback Jack Simon since the third grade.
“We have a great connection on the field, and we just know where each other is going to be,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun being able to continue to play with him.”
Tart also plays basketball and competes on the track team for the Rams, but said he would like to continue playing football somewhere next year.
“There’s something about the feeling you get when you step out onto the field,” he said. “There’s nothing like it.”
The time Tart has spent in the offseason working on his craft has undoubtedly paid off.
“Walker has improved immensely on his route running over the past couple years,” Moore said. “He is very technically sound when it comes to his routes, and he has put in the time to work on his hands. He doesn’t drop many balls.”
Moore said that teams have started to take notice of the star receiver, but there has yet to be anyone who could match Tart’s athleticism.
“Even when teams key in on him, it’s usually too late for them to stop him,” Moore said. “He is just a special athlete, and he allows us to run anything in our playbook. He’s a great leader and he means a lot to our program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.