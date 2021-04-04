Oliver David had already moved on to next weekend before he addressed his team in the locker room late Saturday night.
An opportunistic Chicago Steel team scored seven times on 18 shots to take a 7-2 decision over the Dubuque Fighting Saints at Mystique Community Ice Center. Dubuque took the first game in the home-and-home series, 5-4, on Friday night in Geneva, Ill.
“It wasn’t our night tonight and we were a little flat. It happens sometimes,” said David, the Saints’ fourth-year head coach. “We’ve been on a nice little run here lately, with this being our first (regulation) loss and seven games.
“But in four days we’re going Muskegon to play a team that’s 9-1 in its last 10, so we just have to put this one past us.”
For the second straight night, the Saints outshot the USHL’s most-explosive offense by double digits and limited the Steel to single digits in all three periods. Dubuque finished with a 30-18 advantage in shots on goal.
USHL scoring leader Sean Farrell opened the scoring with a goal on the Steel’s first shot of the game. It came during a delayed penalty call at 3:45 of the first period. But the Saints responded 4:33 later on defenseman Evan Stella’s third goal of the season and first since Nov. 28.
Connor Kurth found Stella with a pass in the neutral zone, Stella carried into the Chicago zone before dropping a pass for P.J. Fletcher. Fletcher returned the puck to Stella for a wrist shot past goalie Simon Latkoczy.
The Steel scored on their second shot, too. USHL goal leader potted his 40th of the season on a wide-open shot from the low slot.
Chicago broke the game open with three goals in the middle frame. Joe Miller converted a backdoor pass at 7:16 to make it 3-1, and Coronato and Josh Doan added insurance goals in the final minute to chase goalie Lukas Parik in favor of Hobie Hedquist.
Miller’s second goal of the night made it 6-1 at 14:08 of the third, before Ian Pierce tallied his eighth of the season 1:11 later. Ryan Alexander and Riley Stuart played give-and-go, then Alexander slid a pass through the high slot for a Pierce one-timer.
Farrell completed the scoring on a goal with 1:57 remaining in regulation.
Chicago won five of the eight meetings in the season series.