Aaron Savary has gotten used to taking the baseball when it matters the most — first with his Dubuque Wahlert high school team and now with the Dubuque County American Legion team.
The right-handed pitcher committed to the University of Iowa delivered on Saturday afternoon, striking out eight and scattering eight hits in 6 2/3 innings to lead the Minutemen to a pivotal 10-2 victory over defending champion Idaho Falls at the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.
Dubuque County improved to 1-1 in pool play and faces Midland, Mich., at noon today for the right to advance to Monday’s semifinals at Keeter Stadium.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game, with them being 1-0 and the defending champs from two years ago, but it was also a game we needed to win to stay alive,” said Savary, who wore the team’s cavalry hat as the warrior of the game. “We competed like we absolutely had to have it.
“There’s a little more pressure, especially with it being such an important game and knowing it’s on ESPN. But it didn’t really bother me that much. I knew I still had an opportunity to give us a win.”
Including Wahlert’s run to the Iowa Class 3A state title game and Dubuque County’s appearance in the World Series, Savary improved to 5-0 since mid-July. Dubuque County also won another game he pitched at the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Neb., where he received a no decision.
Savary exceeded the 105-pitch limit with two outs in the seventh on Saturday. Wahlert teammate Landon Stoll threw three pitches to record the final out on a strikeout.
“I thought I had pretty good stuff, but there were a few at-bats where my head wasn’t quite in it or I missed my spots,” Savary said. “A lot of things didn’t go my way. There were only two or three solid hits, and the rest kind of just found holes. So, I did have to kind of just battle through it, but I wanted to do it for the team.”
The Minutemen opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the second inning after cleanup hitter Gavin Guns, Tucker Nauman and Trey Schaber delivered consecutive singles to load the bases. Idaho Falls starter Deezil Luce fanned Ray Schlosser for the first out, but Guns scored on a wild pitch before Stoll walked to re-load the bases. No. 9 hitter Michael Garrett followed with a deep fly ball to left field to knock in the second run.
“It was huge to get off to a hot start and get the offense moving, especially since we weren’t able to do that Thursday,” Guns said of an 8-4 loss to Beverly, Mass. “Getting a couple of runs early took the pressure off Savary and enabled him to do his job. With him pitching, we knew we had a chance to win. And we were a little more relaxed playing with a lead.”
Cole Smith drew another walk to load the bases a third time, but Luce ended the threat by coaxing Jake Brosius into a comebacker.
The Bandits got one of those runs back in the bottom half after Ace Webb led off with a hit batsman, and R.J. Woods singled him to third. Savary avoided the big inning when Chandler Robinson hit a roller up the middle to shortstop Smith, who stepped on the bag and fired to Sawyer Nauman at first for a run-producing double play. Savary then made Bradley Thompson his third strikeout victim to end the inning.
Smith’s defense cut down the potential tying run in the bottom of the third. With runners on first and third on a double steal attempt, Smith stepped up to cut off catcher Schlosser’s throw, then gunned the ball back to cut down speedy leadoff man Nate Rose at home plate for the third out. Earlier in the inning, Savary picked off Logan Taggart after allowing a leadoff walk.
Idaho Falls wasted Ky Howell’s leadoff double in the fourth. A miscommunication on the basepaths led to the first out, with Howell being erased in a rundown after Webb tried to steal with second base already occupied. Savary responded with a strikeout and a flyout to Garrett in right to end the inning.
Idaho Falls’ sloppy play carried over to the top of the fifth, and the Minutemen capitalized. Sawyer Nauman led off by taking a breaking ball in the middle of the back, then raced to third when the Bandits threw away Guns’ sacrifice bunt attempt.
“That was the turning point in the game,” Dubuque County coach Ronnie Kramer said. “That really seemed to get everybody going.
“We did a much better job than they did at the little things. But that comes from everybody being in the game and being jacked up a little bit. You concentrate a little more about what’s going on, instead of thinking of other things. We were a lot more mentally into it today than we were on Thursday.”
Tucker Nauman followed by drilling a two-run single back through the box to make it 4-1. He came across when Schlosser’s grounder skipped under the glove of sure-handed shortstop Rose.
“Stepping into the box with guys on second and third, I knew I just had to put the ball in play so we could score a run and maybe crack this thing open,” Tucker Nauman said. “Just get on base and keep the momentum going. I did what I could to put it in play, and it just happened to go up the middle so I got two RBIs out of it instead of just one.”
Stoll kept the inning going by reaching on a hit batsman, then hustled to third when the third baseman relaxed on Garrett’s slow roller just inside the foul line. Smith followed with a base hit through the left side to make it 6-1.
The Minutemen added another run in the sixth. Sawyer Nauman laced a double inside the left-field line, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Guns’ deep fly ball to right-centerfield.
Idaho Falls pulled within 7-2 on Thompson’s RBI double over the bag at third. But Savary put out a second-and-third threat with his eighth strikeout of the afternoon.
Dubuque County added insurance in the top of the seventh. Nick Offerman led off by being hit by a pitch and Smith walked before Idaho Falls retired the next two batters. Offerman scored on a wild pitch, Guns laced an RBI double inside the left-field line, and Tucker Nauman punched an RBI single to right center to stretch the lead to 10-2.
“It was huge to get a little insurance,” Guns said. “We could afford to play a little more freely, and it will help us in terms of the big picture in terms of the run differential in the tournament. Those extra runs could end up helping us out quite a bit.”