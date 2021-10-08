Here is a capsule look at the Iowa Class 4A boys state golf meet, which begins today and finishes on Saturday:
Where — Beaver Hills Country Club, Cedar Falls
Local qualifiers — Dubuque Wahlert team; Western Dubuque’s Brock Wilson
Outlook — Beaver Hills Country Club’s par 72 course will play host to this year’s state meet, which is always loaded in the Class 4A field. Dubuque Wahlert finished third at its district meet on Monday by winning a three-way tiebreaker, and has been led by junior Will Coohey this season. Coohey won the individual city championship and helped power a deep Golden Eagles lineup to the city team crown as well. It’s been far from a one-man show, however. Seniors Alex Link and Nick Splinter, junior Patrick Fitzgerald, sophomores Roan Martineau and Charlie Becker, and freshman Ben Dolter have played key roles this fall for Wahlert. The Eagles placed 10th out of 12 teams at state in 2018 and again in 2020, so with their deep lineup the program is aiming for an improved finish. Wilson has had a standout freshman season for the Bobcats and is looking for a strong state finish to build on for next season. He shot a 74 at districts on Monday. The 4A team field will also include Burlington, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, West Des Moines Dowling, Johnston, Pleasant Valley, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Southeast Polk, West Des Moines Valley, Waukee and Waukee Northwest.