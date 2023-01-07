BELLEVUE, Iowa — It was a lethal combination of red-hot shooting on one end, and ice-cold on the other.
For really the first time all season, the Bellevue Marquette girls basketball team simply had an off night.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
BELLEVUE, Iowa — It was a lethal combination of red-hot shooting on one end, and ice-cold on the other.
For really the first time all season, the Bellevue Marquette girls basketball team simply had an off night.
In a battle of two of the top teams in the Tri-Rivers Conference, Springville stormed into Marquette High School and blitzed the Mohawks on homecoming night, 70-44, behind a torrid shooting effort on Friday night.
Skylar Siverding — the lone Mohawk who provided consistent scoring throughout — led Marquette (10-2) with 18 points. After a frustrating opening half, Megan Kremer found her groove, with 13 of her 15 points coming in the second half.
“I thought we were pretty much ready last night, but they got us down early and we just couldn’t seem to dig ourselves out,” Marquette coach Jim Kettmann said. “They shot really, really well. I think we were just a step behind tonight and a little out of sync.”
Isabel Guerrero netted a game-high 23 points, and Rowan Jacobi added 17 for Springville (9-3).
Sieverding did best to try and keep her team afloat in the first half. The sophomore guard recorded nine of the Mohawks’ 17 points in the first 16 minutes of play.
But the basketball gods were unkind to the rest of her team, slipping an invisible lid on the rim that spit out several close-range attempts.
“We weren’t making free throws, we missed layups,” Kettmann said. “Most disappointing was our passing because we’ve been working a lot on that and not allowing a lot of turnovers, but tonight, we were just out of sync.”
Additionally, Marquette didn’t do itself any favors throughout a turnover-plagued first two quarters.
Sieverding’s triple with just under 2 minutes remaining in the first quarter cut the deficit to 12-9 after Springville surged to a 10-2 lead, but the Orioles were relentless in the second quarter.
A 9-0 run stretched the visitor’s lead to 27-13 midway the quarter and it extended to 34-17 heading into the halftime break.
And a 13-0 spurt to open the second all but sealed the game’s fate. The Orioles widened the gap to 47-17, before Sieverding’s second 3-pointer of the night temporarily stopped the bleeding.
Despite Friday’s disappointing effort Kettmann is pleased with his team’s start to the season and fully expects a quick turnaround.
“Like we talk about in practice every night in practice,” Kettmann said. “If we do something wrong in a game, we come back and correct it and we get a little better every game. Historically, we’ve been pretty good at that. When we get to the end of the season, I think you’re gonna see a lot different team.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.