Theo Denlinger works with fire enough to know that, every once in a while, he’s going to get singed.
It doesn’t faze him in his backyard blacksmith forge, just as it doesn’t faze him on a pitcher’s mound.
The Cuba City, Wis., native’s mindset perfectly suits his role as a relief pitcher in the Chicago White Sox organization.
Denlinger became a go-to guy this summer in his first full season of professional baseball, first with the Winston-Salem Dash in the Advanced Class A South Atlantic League before earning a promotion to the Birmingham Barons of the Double-A Southern League. He has struck out 97 batters in 65 innings over the past year and a half in pro baseball and has been ranked as high as the No. 5 right-handed relief pitcher in the White Sox system.
“I loved every single day of going to the ballpark this season,” said Denlinger, a 6-foot-3, 240-pounder whose older brother, Trent, played on the offensive line for the University of Wisconsin football team. “I was literally living the dream. It never got boring. It never got dull. Every day, I was ready to come out to the ballpark and help the Barons win. It was, honestly, a pretty incredible experience.
“I felt really good about the year I had, all the way around. The coaching staff seemed pretty excited about what the future holds for me, and I’m pretty excited myself.”
The White Sox selected Denlinger in the seventh round, 215th overall, in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft after a standout career in the Bradley University bullpen. He made his professional debut last summer and went 0-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings over 16 appearances split between the Arizona Complex League and Class A Kannapolis, N.C.
Chicago assigned him to Winston-Salem, N.C., to begin this season and he went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA, 17 strikeouts and three walks in 10 innings over eight games before he earned a May 4 promotion to Birmingham, Ala. Denlinger allowed just 1.20 walks and hits per innings pitched and opponents hit .225 against him at Winston-Salem.
Denlinger continued to average more than a strikeout per inning after moving on to Birmingham. He went 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA, 49 strikeouts, 18 walks, a 1.36 WHIP and a .233 opponents’ batting average in 38 1/3 innings over 32 games for a team that missed the Southern League playoffs.
The majority of those appearances came in high-leverage situations.
“I kind of like being the go-to guy when the (crap) hits the fan,” Denlinger, 26, said. “You come in, bases loaded, one or two outs, they hand you the ball and say, ‘OK, we need you to get us out of this.’ It was kind of cool that they thought I had the right mentality to come in and lock it down for the team.
“I don’t know how other relief pitchers approach it, but the way I think about it is, ‘I’m going to get this guy at the plate out, and we’re going to get out of this.’ I always think the best possible outcome is going to happen when I get into a ballgame.”
Most of the time, Denlinger does get out of it. Others, he doesn’t.
That’s when it pays to have a short memory.
“If it doesn’t go your way or you lose a game, you can’t dwell on it,” Denlinger said. “You’re going to give it up sometimes. That’s baseball, and it happens to everybody. It happens to guys like Liam Hendriks in the big leagues.
“I’ve had that mentality even back when I was at Bradley. You’re not always going to be the hero. All you can do is go out with the right mindset and think you’re going to get the best possible outcome, and when it does, you party with the team. When it doesn’t, you learn from your mistakes and be better the next time.”
Denlinger returned to Cuba City last week, took a few days off and began preparing for 2023 spring training. The White Sox suggested he take about a month off from workouts after his first full season of pro ball.
“I think they already knew that wasn’t going to happen,” Denlinger said with a laugh. “They know I don’t do ‘take it easy’ very well, whether it’s in-season or off-season. I have to be up, constantly moving around, doing something. I have plenty of projects at home and in the blacksmith shop to keep me busy, but that’s the way I like it.”
