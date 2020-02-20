Aidan Noonan has been there before. He’s climbed to the mountaintop.
Now it’s time to do it all over again.
Cascade’s undefeated 126-pounder enters his second Iowa Class 1A state wrestling tournament as a returning state champ who hasn’t lost in two years — but he still might be the underdog in his bracket.
Noonan, who went 49-0 in winning the 113 title last year, opens the state tournament today as the second seed in the 126 bracket. West Sioux’s Adam Allard, a three-time champion who has lost just one match in his career, is the top seed and on the other side of the bracket.
If the bracket goes chalk, the two would meet in the final.
“Obviously he’s really good, so I would have to wrestle my best match this year,” said Noonan, who is ranked second and has won all 34 matches he’s wrestled this season. “It would be fun though. I just have to wrestle my match.”
Twenty-five of Noonan’s wins this year have come via fall. Eighteen times he’s won in the first period; 13 in less than a minute and seven in less than 30 seconds — including a 6-second pin in his season opener.
Only four times this season has Noonan been forced to wrestle the full six minutes. His other five wins came via forfeit.
And while he’s won 83 consecutive matches — dating to a heart-breaking loss in a wrestleback at the 2018 district tournament — he wasn’t necessarily focused this season on preserving his unblemished record.
“It would be awesome to look back on. It’s just a number right now,” he said. “I just go one match at a time. I don’t worry about what happened in the past, I just worry about what’s going on in the moment.”
Noonan joins area wrestlers Jared Cordes (Western Dubuque), Adler Kramer (Dubuque Hempstead), Abraham Michel (Maquoketa), Taven Rich (Maquoketa), Zach Roeder (Bellevue) and West Delaware’s Evan Woods, Jadyn Peyton, Cael Meyer and Wyatt Voelker as two-time state qualifiers.
Western Dubuque’s Jake Hosch and West Delaware’s Jack Neuhaus and Carson Petlon are each making their third trips to state.
That leaves a large group of first-time qualifiers, including three from Hempstead — Ben Faber, Alex Hudson and Cayden Lovett.
Western Dubuque’s Sawyer Nauman and Jonathan Savolt, and Dubuque Senior’s Carter Elliott are also making their debuts at the 3A state tournament.
Bellevue’s Luke Giesemann qualified in 1A, giving the Comets multiple qualifiers for the first time since the program’s rebirth in 2012. Edgewood-Colesburg’s Alex Jones and Dyersville Beckman’s Evan Wulfekuhle will also be making their first state tournament appearances in 1A.
West Delaware’s Carson Less, Blake Engel, Logan Peyton, Kyle Cole, Jared Voss and Christian Nunley are in the 2A field for the first time.
“It’s going to be an experience,” Elliott said. “I’ve heard it’s one of the coolest things people could ever do, so I’m really excited I get to be part of that.”
Hudson’s rise as a state qualifier is perhaps the most impressive.
He was a heckling spectator during the Mustangs’ dual last season against Iowa City West. Hempstead coach Chuck Haas gave him a recruiting pitch.
“I pulled him aside and I said I tell you what, if you think you’re that darned tough that you can heckle those guys, come out for the sport of wrestling. Let’s see how tough you really are,” Haas said. “He showed up that very same day, came into the practice room that Monday and the rest is history.”
Hudson wrestled primarily a junior varsity schedule last year. He has transformed into a key leader this season and takes a 26-10 record to Des Moines.
“I just can’t say enough,” Haas said. “I’m so excited that he got an opportunity to get down to the state tournament this year and who knows, he’s about as dangerous as anybody in the state. For him to just get down there is a nice thing, but he won’t be satisfied. He will go down there and cut it loose every time he goes out. So don’t be surprised if he does something special again (this) week.”