A capsule look at today’s Iowa Class 3A district tournament games involving area teams, with statistics courtesy of Varsity Bound, formerly QuikStats Iowa:
DISTRICT 8
Today’s semifinals — Dubuque Wahlert (6-5-1) vs. Marion (7-10) at Dyersville Commercial Club Park, 7 p.m.; Mount Vernon (10-9) at Maquoketa (15-7), 7 p.m.
Monday’s final — Semifinal winners at a site to be determined.
Wahlert offensive leaders — Tommy Specht (.526, 20-for-38, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 18 RBIs), Jake Brosius (.432, 16-for-37, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 11-for-11 stolen bases), Charlie Jaeger (.375, 12-for-32, 2 doubles, 7 RBIs), Matty Schmitz (.353, 6-for-17, 1 double), Landon Stoll (.350, 7-for-20), Jared Walter (.323, 10-for-31, 10 RBIs), Bennett Cutsforth (.308, 12-for-39, 4 doubles, 14 RBIs), Aaron Savary (.231, 9-for-39, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 6 RBIs), Will Hoffman (.231, 6-for-26).
Wahlert pitching leaders — Aaron Savary (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 18 2/3 innings), Charlie Jaeger (2-2, 3.06 ERA), 16 strikeouts, 16 innings), Landon Stoll (0-1, 4.00 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 14 innings), Jared Walter (2-0, 1.17 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 12 innings).
Maquoketa offensive leaders — Ryne Gruenwald (.366, 26-for-71, 10 RBIs), Hunter Manning (.361, 26-for-72, 7 doubles, 8 RBIs), Kole Harmon (.348, 24-for-69, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 21 RBIs), Abe Michel (.324, 11-for-34), Kannon Coakley (.339, 20-for-59, 7 doubles, 17 RBIs), Jack Dostal (.312, 20-for-64, 4 doubles, 12 RBIs), Kasey Coakley (.262, 16-for-61, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 8 RBIs), Payton Mangler (.250, 15-for-60, 8 RBIs).
Maquoketa pitching leaders — Mangler (3-1, 1.22 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 28 2/3 innings), Kasey Coakley (2-2, 2.93 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 28 2/3 innings), Kaleb Whaley (3-0, 3.10 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 20 1/3 innings), Mitchell Roeder (2-0, 2.58 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 19 innings), Liam Aunan (2-3, 8.17 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 18 innings), Dostal (0-1, 7.88 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 10 2/3 innings).
Outlook — The Golden Eagles batted .317 and scored 87 runs in a season shortened by two weeks by a COVID-19 quarantine. They also allowed 83 runs and posted a 5.29 team ERA. Wahlert dropped its last three games, against Class 4A state tournament hopefuls Hempstead and Western Dubuque. Wahlert has been to the summer state tournament seven times, the last time coming in 2017 … Maquoketa is batting .300 as a team and has scored 121 runs. The Cardinals posted a 4.09 team ERA and allowed 117 runs. They have won three of their last four ... The winner of this district faces the District 7 winner in the Substate 4 final for a berth in the eight-team state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines.
DISTRICT 7
Today’s semifinals — Anamosa (4-7) at DeWitt Central (15-5), 7 p.m.; Center Point-Urbana (9-10) at West Delaware (9-6), 7 p.m.
Monday’s final — Semifinal winners at DeWitt Central.
West Delaware offensive leaders — Kyle Cole (.400, 20-for-50, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 15 RBIs), Will Ward (.370, 20-for-54, 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 11 RBIs), Luke Kehrli (.366, 15-for-41, 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 10 RBIs), Lukas Meyer (.364, 8-for-22), Isaac Fettkether (.306, 15-for-49, 7 RBIs), Jared Voss (.269, 14-for-52, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 10 RBIs).
West Delaware pitching leaders — Voss (2-0, 1.88 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 18 2/3 innings), Meyer (3-0, 4.98 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 19 2/3 innings), Logan Woellert (2-1, 4.91 ERA, 15 2/3 innings), Conner Funk (2-0, 2.44 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 14 1/3 innings).
Outlook — West Delaware hit .283 as a team and scored 81 runs, while the Hawks pitching staff allowed 85 runs and posted a 3.80 team ERA. They defeated Mount Vernon in the regular-season finale earlier this week. DeWitt Central has been ranked No. 1 by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association much of the abbreviated season and figures to be the favorite to win the district and substate.