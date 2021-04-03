A group of terrific seniors and juniors were denied the opportunity at a spring golf season last year.
Those juniors are quite aware that you can’t take anything for granted, and a pair of now-seniors in Dubuque Hempstead’s Morgan Hawkins and Western Dubuque’s Hannah Fangmann will look to make the most of their final seasons in 2021.
Here is a look at city teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Karla Weber (10th year)
Key players — Morgan Hawkins (Sr.), Annika Neumann (Sr.)
Outlook — The Mustangs were coming off consecutive trips as a team to the Class 4A state meet, and had a pretty good chance of making it three straight. Now, Hempstead looks to make it three out of four years behind a pair of seniors in Hawkins and Neumann. Hawkins placed 26th at state in 2019 and certainly could have improved on that last year, while Neumann finished 54th. Hawkins has not only qualified with the team for two years but both times qualified individually for state as well. Behind them, the Mustangs feature a roster of players that is 28 deep and eager to make an impact in the lineup, including seniors Rachel Holderidge, Ava Neumann, Ava Sigwarth and Ava Swenson, along with juniors Emma Daughetee and Carleigh Hodgson. Look for the Mustangs to thrive this season.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Tim Felderman (second year)
Key players — Kylie Felderman (Jr.), Katelyn Egan (Sr.)
Outlook — It was a bright 2019 season for the Rams and 2020 had the makings of getting even better. After 15 years leading the program, Rose Kubesheski stepped down but left the program in very good hands. Felderman led the boys program for 11 seasons before taking the girls post. His daughter, Breanna, was one of the finest golfers in the state two years ago by placing seventh in the 4A field and helping Senior to a fifth-place team finish at state. But those players have graduated and the Rams are left with one returning starter from two years ago in Kylie Felderman. Many new players will be stepping up into key roles.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Dan Mulligan (third year)
Key players — Anna Kalb (Sr.), Katelyn Vaassen (Soph.)
Outlook — After 45 long years and having knocked on the door numerous times previously, the Golden Eagles finally broke through and won their first state team championship since 1974 by claiming the Class 3A crown in 2019. The title was the seventh in program history, and Wahlert was primed last spring to make a run at a repeat. But with standout golfers Anna Jensen and Anna Nacos out of the picture, the Eagles must reload. Anna Kalb is the only player back from the 2019 title team, and she placed 26th at state. But with Vaassen, Ava Kalb and Bree Buxton, among others, ready to step up — and a veteran coach in Mulligan —expect the Eagles to be in the thick of things.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Amy Haldeman (fifth year)
Key players — Hannah Fangmann (Sr.), Gabby Fagerlind (Jr.), Ella Kluesner (Jr.), Hannah Kluesner (Jr.)
Outlook — The Bobcats are loaded with experience and ready to make a serious run at the state meet as a team. The leader will be Fangmann, a two-time state qualifier who placed 67th as a freshman but made the jump up to 17th overall as a sophomore. Getting back to state and cracking the top 10 would likely be a realistic goal for her. She’ll be flanked by a pair of strong-scoring sisters in Ella and Hannah Kluesner, while Fangmann’s younger sophomore sister, Ella, and freshman McKenna Stackis expect to contribute toward the cause. With strong leadership at the top of the scorecard and talented players down the lineup, the Bobcats are driving off the tee box hard for a state push.