CLINTON, Iowa — Dubuque Senior never counted itself out.
Now, the Rams can count themselves in for their eighth trip to the Iowa state boys basketball tournament.
Red-hot Senior led wire-to-wire in a 62-40 rout of North Scott tonight in the Class 4A Substate 5 championship game at Clinton High School. Jim Bonifas scored 13 points, Max Link had 12, Cain McWilliams 11 and Tyler Schuster added 10 as nine players scored in a balanced effort that powered the Rams to their ninth straight win.
“We don’t give up,” said Link, who scored all his points on four 3-pointers. “We had a rough start coming out of the preseason. We had good team chemistry, we just needed to put it all together. Now, we’re undefeated through February and we need to keep that going through March.”
Sitting with a 3-8 record just more than a month ago, the Rams (12-8) have completed a remarkable turnaround in qualifying for the state tournament next week at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. They drew the No. 8 seed and will face top-seeded Cedar Falls in the quarterfinals at noon next Wednesday.
“We’re playing great basketball,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “We went undefeated in February and now we want to go undefeated in March. The kids really came out and played well on both ends of the floor.”
Led by a group of nine seniors that includes Bonifas, Link, McWilliams, Schuster and Kendrick Watkins-Hogue, the Rams have flipped the script on their season and rallied together to pull off what many thought would be impossible after such a flat start.
“It came down to the seniors,” Schuster said. “We had great leadership, and we knew how we started is not how we usually play basketball. We started putting in a lot of time and now it’s finally coming together.”
Link swished a 3 to open the scoring and began a hot run for the Rams to build a lead. Watkins-Hogue added a trey and Schuster made a pair of free throws for a quick 8-0 start, then Bonifas scored inside to extend the lead to 11-3. The Rams led, 13-3, to close the first quarter by holding the Lancers (12-8) to 1-for-10 shooting from the field over the first 8 minutes.
“We just keep going,” Link said. “Coach tells us that all the time so we just keep going. We have to come out strong to win games and that’s what we did.”
Watkins-Hogue’s steal and layup gave the Rams their biggest lead of the half, 15-3, to open the second quarter, but North Scott finally got cooking from beyond the arc to make it a game by halftime.
The Lancers went on a 16-11 run over the period, sparked by four made triples to draw within 20-17. Bonifas scored six points in the quarter to hold Senior’s lead at 24-19 at the break.
“We made a couple of adjustments defensively in the second half that really worked,” Eimers said. “It helps when you’re knocking down the shots. These guys really came to play and put it away in the second half.”
Senior busted the game open with a 20-8 run during the third quarter. McWilliams began a 10-point quarter for himself with a coast-to-coast layup, then Bonifas muscled his way in for a deuce. McWilliams hit free throws and then drilled back-to-back 3-pointers as the Rams used a 14-2 spurt to open the quarter for a 38-21 lead at the 3:42 mark.
Sam Akins joined the fun by dropping a trey, then Link added another in the closing seconds as the Rams stretched the lead out to 44-27 at the end of the third and the Lancers struggled to keep pace.
“It’s just really coming together,” Schuster said. “You can see the energy we’re playing with right now, and we were able to pull away in the third quarter. We are playing with a lot of confidence.”
Link added two more treys in the fourth quarter as the lead hovered around 20 most of the final period.
With another trip to Des Moines on tap next week, the Rams feel like they are hitting their stride at the absolute perfect time.
“I love my seniors,” Eimers said. “They are an outstanding group of kids. They impressed me with being such good leaders. We are just playing great basketball right now. They know how to play Senior basketball, and now we get to keep playing.”