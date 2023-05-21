Loras College came one big hit away from extending its stay in the NCAA Division III baseball tournament on Saturday morning.
The Duhawks rallied for three runs in the top of the eighth inning and threatened in the ninth before dropping a 5-4 decision to No. 17-ranked Augustana in an elimination game at the UW-Stevens Point Regional. Loras, making its first NCAA tournament berth in program history after winning the American Rivers Conference tournament last weekend, bowed out at 28-17.
The Duhawks got on the board first and plated the program’s first ever NCAA tournament run in the top of the fourth inning. Daniel Rogers started the rally with a two-out double, and Nick DiBenedetto, followed with a triple and a 1-0 lead.
Augustana pushed across single runs in the fourth and fith innings before tacking on three more in the sixth.
Loras freshman Max Vaisvila allowed five runs on seven hits in five-plus innings before yielding to Ethan Peters, who inherited a bases loaded, no-out jam but couldn’t keep the Vikings off the board.
Peters pitched the final three innings and allowed one hit, and none of the runs were charged to him.
Max McCallum opened the eighth with a solo homer to right field, his sixth of the year and his 69th base hit of the season to set a program record. A two-RBI single by Max Cullen brought the score to 5-4. Tyler Pransky nearly put the Duhawks up with a line-out to short before freshman pinch-hitter Jackson Cullen popped up with the bases loaded to end the threat.
The Duhawks couldn’t capitalize on a leadoff walk in the ninth inning.
PREP BASEBALL
Champaign Central 11-11, Dubuque Wahlert 5-6 — At Petrakis Park: The Class 3A No. 6 Golden Eagles managed only three hits in the opener. In the second game, Bode Nagelmaker and Bryce Rudiger had two hits each, and Nagelmaker, Patrick Fitzgerald and Foti Rigopoulos drove in two runs apiece for Wahlert (4-3).
Dakota 8, Warren/Stockton 7 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: The co-op came up just short in an Illinois Class 1A regional championship game.
(Friday’s games)
Dubuque Senior 7-4, Pleasant Valley 5-3 — At Pleasant Valley, Iowa: The Rams (2-4) beat the Spartans for the first time since 2016 and earned the first victories for head coach Tyler Saeugling.
North Scott 14, Dubuque Wahlert 1 (5 innings) — At McAleece Sports Complex: Ian Dittmer and Brock Tyler limited Wahlert to one hit in the Eagles’ first loss of the season.
West Delaware 7, Beckman 1 — At Manchester, Iowa: Beckman’s Luke Sigwarth had a pair of hits but saw a streak of reaching base in 20 consecutive plate appearances come to an end in the non-conference loss. Hayden Lyness went 2-for-2, and Luke Reth drove in a pair of runs for the Hawks.
Davenport Central 9-12, Maquoketa 6-5 — At Davenport, Iowa: The Cardinals opened the season with a pair of non-conference road defeats. Dylan Mangler and Parker Burmeiser each went 3-for-4 and Kasey Coakley had a pair of hits in the opener for Maquoketa. Mangler drove in three. In the nightcap, Brady Pauls went 3-for-4 for Maquoketa.
Bellevue Marquette 24-23, North Cedar 0-0 — At Lowden, Iowa: Cal Bonifas struck out 12 and walked one in a four-inning no-hitter in the opener, and Cam Templeton followed suit with 12 strikeouts and one walk in a no-hitter in the second game. Templeton, Caden Kettmann and Cameron Casel each had two hits in the first game. In the nightcap, Templeton went 5-for-5 with three RBIs, and Casel went 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Kettmann tripled and drove in a pair.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Eisenberg wins state title — At Charleston, Ill.: Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge’s Zoe Eisenberg won the wheelchair discus championship with a throw of 37 feet, 7 inches and finished second in the shot put (13-11 ½) at the Illinois state meet. The tri-op’s Addison Albrecht finished 10th in the Class 2A long jump, leaping 17-2 ¼.
