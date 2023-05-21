Loras College came one big hit away from extending its stay in the NCAA Division III baseball tournament on Saturday morning.

The Duhawks rallied for three runs in the top of the eighth inning and threatened in the ninth before dropping a 5-4 decision to No. 17-ranked Augustana in an elimination game at the UW-Stevens Point Regional. Loras, making its first NCAA tournament berth in program history after winning the American Rivers Conference tournament last weekend, bowed out at 28-17.

