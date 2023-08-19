Illinois high school football teams Galena, Stockton, and River Ridge are all looking to make improvements and be competitive for the 2023 season. Galena and Stockton, in the challenging Northwest Upstate Illinois Conference, have perennial state power Lena-Winslow to contend with among others, and River Ridge will once again battle in the high scoring 8-player North 2 Conference.
Here is a capsule look at area Illinois teams this season:
NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE
GALENA
Coach — Ed Freed (21st season)
Last year — 4-5 (3-5)
Returning starters — Jack Ries (Sr., RB/LB); Will Anderson (Jr., OL/DL); Cooper Einsweiler (Sr., OL), Josh McNett (Jr., TE/DE/P); Nick Handfelt (Sr., OL/DL/K); Roman Romer (So., WR/DB); Lucas Duggan (Sr., DE).
Other returning veterans — Myles Schumacher (Jr., RB/DB); Rylan Miller (Jr., TE/DE), Alfredo Jimenez (Jr., WR/DB); Jose Hernandez (Jr., RB/LB).
Outlook — The Pirates return a solid nucleus of starters from last season, and younger players that received critical experience. There is good size and experience on the offensive line. Two skill position players, Jack Ries and Roman Romer, both were second team all-conference in 2022. The defense has experience at all three levels of defensive line, linebacker and secondary. Special teams should be a strength with punter Josh McNett and kicker Nick Handfelt returning.
Schedule — Aug.25: at Pearl City-Eastman; Sept. 1: at West Carroll (Savanna); Sept. 8: FORRESTON: Sept. 15: at Saranac, MI; Sept. 22: PECATONICA; Sept. 29: at Fulton; Oct. 6: DAKOTA; Oct. 13: At Lena (Winslow); Oct. 20: STOCKTON.
Other returning veterans — Bardy Haas (Sr., WR/DB); Will Westaby (Sr., (OL/DL).
Promising newcomers — Jeremiah Luke (So., OL/LB); Jacob Harbach (Jr., TE/LB); Mark Detwiler (So., RB/LB).
Outlook — Stockton should be stronger and more physical this season after changes in the strength/conditioning program were implemented. The players have displayed a great attitude and have been hard working in camp according to Coach Downey. A key to the season will be staying healthy, as depth will have to come from inexperienced underclassmen.
Schedule — Sept. 1: HEYWORTH; Sept. 8: LENA-WINSLOW; Sept. 15: FULTON; Sept. 22: at Pearl City-Eastland; Sept. 29: FORRESTON; Oct. 6: at West Carroll (Savanna); Oct. 13: DAKOTA; Oct. 20: at Galena.
8-PLAYER NORTH 2
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Doug Nicholas (9th season, 29-43)
Last year — 4-5 (2-4)
Returning starters — George Winter (Sr., RB/LB); Seth Nicholas (Sr., RB/LB); Brian Appleby (Sr., OL/DL); Ben Richmond (Sr., OL/LB).
Other returning veterans — Damon Dittmar (Jr., QB/DB); Lucas Holland (Sr., OL/DL).
Promising newcomers — Joseph Winter (Jr., WR/DB); David Buck (Jr., WR/DB).
Outlook — Coach Nicholas feels his team has decent athleticism, which is very critical in the wide open 8-man football. However, the depth is very limited, so team health will be an ongoing concern throughout the season. Conference members Amboy, Milledgeville and Polo have very strong 8-man programs that the Wildcats will be competing against.
Schedule — Aug. 25: at Milledgeville; Sept. 1: AMBOY; Sept 8: ORANGEVILLE (HC); Sept. 15: at Blue Ridge; Sept. 22: at Polo; Sept. 30: at AFC; Oct. 6: PEORIA QUEST; Oct. 14: WEST PRAIRIE; Oct. 20: at Alden Hebron.