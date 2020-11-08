All things considered, the Platteville volleyball team was just thrilled to compete one last time this season.
The fact that it was in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal made it that much sweeter.
With Madison Edgewood — the team that ended the Hillmen’s season initially in sectionals — having voluntarily withdrawn from the field due to COVID-19 precautions, Platteville stepped in and battled Lakeside Lutheran in a state semifinal on Saturday in Kaukauna, Wis.
The Hillmen’s fifth trip in program history to state was unexpected and short-lived, as the third-seeded Warriors swept the Hillmen, 25-10, 25-11, 25-10, to advance to the finals.
Platteville closed its season at 13-3 overall with the unlikely opportunity to play at state, just days after it believed the season to be over.
“We turned in our uniforms, put the balls away and got a call that we were in the tournament,” Platteville coach Denise Berntgen said. “Then on Wednesday we found out three starters couldn’t play (due to possible COVID-19 exposure). So we just kind of prepared the best we could, changed around our rotation and practiced a couple days.”
Payton Kuepers led Lakeside Lutheran with 14 kills, and Kaylee Raymond added 40 assists. Alayna Digman paced the Hillmen with five kills, while Madison Devlin added seven digs.
“It was an awesome experience,” Berntgen said. “They played hard and worked hard with what we had and represented our sectional bracket and community. It was a really great experience for the girls.”