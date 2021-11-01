MADISON, Wis. — That 6-0 start for the University of Iowa?
It was built with a flawed foundation, and the house of cards has come crashing down over the course of a couple weeks.
The Hawkeyes ascended to No. 2 in the nation behind a stout defense, stellar special teams and an offense that wasn’t flashy but did just enough to win.
The victory over Penn State was great, but the cracks were already there. Purdue exposed them for all to see the following week, ending Iowa’s 12-game winning streak and derailing a potential perfect season.
Then, the Hawkeyes had a week off.
The bye was supposed to give Iowa a chance to fix its ailments.
Whatever work was done wasn’t evident.
On Saturday, Iowa was held to its lowest rushing total in the Wisconsin rivalry series since at least 1997 and lost a second consecutive lopsided game to an unranked team.
Even worse, these Hawkeyes didn’t look anywhere close to the team that routed then-No. 18 Indiana and extended its dominance over then-No. 9 Iowa State to open the season. Iowa finished off its non-conference slate with wins over Colorado State and Kent State before returning to Big Ten play with a blowout win over Maryland.
Then, Iowa put its No. 4 national ranking on the line in a 23-20 come-from-behind win over No. 5 Penn State.
It was the pinnacle of the season, and was supposed to represent the peak of the hill.
Iowa was in position to cruise the second half of the season to an undefeated record, a berth in the Big Ten championship game and, if it won that, its first berth in the College Football Playoffs.
But a funny thing happened on the way to Indianapolis.
Iowa forgot how to block, how to get open and how to take care of the football. Most important, the Hawkeyes forgot how to score.
Iowa has scored just 14 points in the two games since its 6-0 start. Iowa went from controlling its own destiny to needing help just to win the weaker of the two Big Ten divisions.
The Hawkeyes’ special teams are still pretty special, and the defense is still among the best in the Big Ten despite seeing its 29-game streak of holding opponents under 25 points come to an end in Saturday’s 27-7 loss at Wisconsin.
The offense, though, has not been holding up its end of the bargain, and while it’s hard to pinpoint the exact reason, there are multiple issues.
The first is most surprising. Iowa has built a reputation as a developmental program for NFL offensive linemen. But the Hawkeyes’ line play has not been great this season outside of center Tyler Linderbaum.
Sacks aren’t all on the offensive line, quarterback Spencer Petras needs to progress through his reads quicker and get the ball out of his hands before being swallowed up by opposing defenses. But the Badgers defense — which could very well be the best in the Big Ten — sacked Iowa quarterbacks six times and held the Hawkeyes to just 24 rushing yards.
Petras himself has not been great despite engineering a 12-game winning streak dating back to Week 3 of last year. He was 9 of 19 passing on Saturday. Against Purdue two weeks ago, he completed 17 of 32 passes for 195 yards, but threw four interceptions and was sacked four times. He had been sacked just five times in Iowa’s first six games.
Iowa is averaging just 2.9 yards per rush, a total dragged down by sacks. Running back Tyler Goodson is averaging 4.1 yards per carry, which isn’t necessarily bad, but he’s also only averaging 76.6 yards per game and Iowa has a team is at 105 rushing yards per game.
The Hawkeyes average less than 300 yards of offense per game.
The third issue has been predictable play-calling. Iowa called consecutive quarterback sneaks against Purdue — everyone in the stadium knew what was coming — and Iowa turned the ball over on downs deep in Boilermakers territory on a drive that needed to end with points.
On Saturday, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz dialed up a pair of fullback dives from the Wisconsin goal line. Both tries failed, and Iowa turned the ball over on downs. A touchdown there would have drawn the Hawkeyes within six points in the third quarter.
I’m not going to pretend to know the answers.
Iowa’s offensive line has too much talent to not get its issues turned around. Petras is the starter for a reason, presumably because he shines more in practice than backups Alex Padilla or Deuce Hogan. And Kirk Ferentz isn’t going to fire or demote his son as offensive coordinator — although that decision would likely have to come from athletic director Gary Barta as Brian Ferentz’s direct supervisor (to avoid potential nepotism).
Iowa just needs to go back to work. Forget about winning a Big Ten championship and get back to work.
Because if the Hawkeyes can figure it out fairly soon, there still might be a spot for them in Indianapolis in early December.