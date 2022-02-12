The Southwestern and East Dubuque high school football co-operative program has a new name: The WarCats.
Now, the communities of Hazel Green, Wis., and East Dubuque, Ill., are being asked to help with the creation of a mascot logo.
Interested students, staff and community members are asked to submit a drawing or rendering of the proposed mascot. The football team will use royal blue and white as their primary colors with red and black as secondary colors as needed.
Artist renderings should be submitted by Wednesday, Feb. 23 to Southwestern athletic director Tom Koeller at KoellerT@swsd.k12.wi.us or East Dubuque principal Darren Sirianni at dsirianni@edbqhs.org.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 62, Waterloo East 58 (OT) — At Waterloo, Iowa: Cameron Fens had 20 points and Kellen Strohmeyer had 17 as the Mustangs bested the Trojans in overtime.
Dubuque Senior 61, Waterloo West 50 —At Waterloo, Iowa: Jacob Williams led the Rams with 16 points in a road victory.
Dubuque Wahlert 62, Cedar Rapids Prairie 51 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Carson Cummer led the Golden Eagles with 20 points.
Cedar Falls 66, Western Dubuque 60 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The upset-minded Bobcats gave Class 5A No. 4-ranked Cedar Falls all they could handle. Daviyon Gaston led WD with 16 points.
Dyersville Beckman 63, Independence 62 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers rallied from an eight-point deficit with 2 minutes to play. Padraig Gallagher had a game-high 27 points.
Scales Mound 59, Stockton 37 — At Stockton, Ill.: Collin Fosler and Ben Vandigo led the Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Hornets to victory with 16 points each.
Galena 88, West Carroll 16 — At Savanna, Ill.: The Pirates surged to a 69-8 halftime lead and never looked back. Ethan Hefel had a game-high 20 points for Galena and Connor Glasgow and Kaden Hauber added 17 apiece.
East Dubuque 57, Warren 40 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Dawson Feyen netted a game-high 21 points while Zach Freiburger had 15 to lead the Warriors. Brayden Bohnsack scored 16 for Warren.
Shullsburg 83, Cassville 69 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Heath Poppy erupted for 25 points and JJ Berendes had 20 as the Miners upset the Comets.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 67, Waterloo East 53 — At Moody Gym: Behind a big first half, the Mustangs handled the Trojans in their regular-season finale. Carleigh Hodgson scored 20 points, Camdyn Kay and Chandler Houselog added 16 apiece, and Jaelyn Tigges finished with 12.
Waterloo West 69, Dubuque Senior 48 — At Nora Gym: The Rams outscored the Wahawks in the final two quarters, but couldn’t overcome a big first-half deficity.
Cedar Falls 81, Western Dubuque 47 — At Epworth, Iowa: The hot-shooting Tigers were too much for the Bobcats.
Lancaster 57, Platteville 48 — Tatianna Place scored 14 points and Bridee Burks added 12, as the Flying Arrows downed the Hillmen. Camryn Nies netted 15 points for Platteville.
boys BOWLING
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3,048, Dubuque Hempstead 2,867 — At Cherry Lanes: Gavin Wardle rolled a 249-159—408, but the Mustangs fell to the Cougars.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 61, Culver-Stockton 45 — At Kehl Center: Emma Kelchen scored 14 points, and Nicole McDermott and Giana Michels chipped in 13 apiece to lead the Pride.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 85, Culver-Stockton 65 — At Kehl Center: Jacob Fierst posted a 30-point, 13-rebounded double-double to lead the Pride.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Northwestern 6-4, Clarke 4-12 — At Joplin, Mo.: Taiga Sato, Andrew Swartz and Maguire Fitzgerald had two hits each, as the Pride won the nightcap. Bryce Simon had two hits in Game 1.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Coe 40, Dubuque 3 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Zarik Anderson earned the Spartans’ only points with a decision at 157.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Missouri Baptist 3, Clarke 0 — At St. Louis: Michael Jenkins floored five kills, but the Pride (4-8, 0-4) fell in straight sets, 25-15, 25-23, 25-8.