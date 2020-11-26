News in your town

TH Football Coaches of Year lead Hempstead, Wahlert to breakthrough seasons

College basketball roundup: Garza, McCaffery help No. 5 Iowa rout N.C. Central in opener

TH All-Area Player of the Year: Dunne lifts Hempstead to new heights

2020 TH Football All-Area Team: First-team capsules

2020 TH Football All-Area team

Sports briefs: Titans may be remembered, but T.C. Williams to be forgotten

Howell, No. 25 Tar Heels offense a challenge for No. 2 Irish

More than wins, losses at stake as college basketball season arrives