Dubuque’s spot on Iowa’s high school football map was in danger of just fading away.
After all, the city’s three programs had combined for just nine winning campaigns over the last 10 years, and none of them had earned so much as a playoff victory.
This year, all three city programs entered the postseason with winning records, and both Hempstead and Wahlert capped off seasons more successful than any they had seen in a decade.
As a result, Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner and Wahlert’s Jamie Marshall are the 2020 Telegraph Herald Co-Coaches of the Year.
“It’s good for the whole city just to know hey, there’s good football here,” said Marshall, in his second season leading his alma mater. “We’ve got good coaches who do a great job working with the kids and they make it fun and kids want to play football.”
Marshall’s staff includes Clay Finley, Matt Walker, Antonio Armstrong, Nate Kluesner, Cole Smith, Jim Killoran, Tyler Lang and Troy Nissen.
Hoerner’s staff includes Matt Ehlers, Don Pirkle, Jamie Bahl, Chris Tomkins and Brent Siegert.
“It means as much to me to have our coaches recognized as me personally,” said Hoerner, in his first year and also leading his alma mater. “My wife and daughters have given up so much, but our other coaches’ wives and families give up so much during football season.”
Wahlert hasn’t been to the UNI-Dome for the state semifinals since 1991, and that’s the most recent trip of any Dubuque team. Hempstead’s last trip was in 1983 and Senior’s only playoff victory was a 21-20 overtime triumph over Wahlert in a 1997 first-round game.
But at times this season it felt like those droughts could end.
“Our kids believed that they were good,” Hoerner said. “It’s so rare to find a senior class that believes in that. They embraced it and they just wanted to be great.”
Wahlert was coming off perhaps the worst season in program history when Marshall took over.
The Eagles had posted winning seasons in 2016 and 2017, the first time the program had recorded consecutive winning campaigns since at least 2007, but slumped to 0-9 in 2018.
Marshall, a 1995 Wahlert graduate, returned to Dubuque following stints as defensive coordinator at FCS Montana State and NCAA Division II Lindenwood.
“We have our foundation, the pillars of our program, and from Day 1 when I got here we talked about the culture and we talk about a lot of things that really have nothing to do with football, but how we can have an impact,” Marshall said. “Eventually we get to on-the-field stuff, but I do believe it’s all within the culture and trying to teach the kids all the things besides just the football aspect of it.”
Marshall’s tenure started off with a bang as the Eagles knocked off perennial power West Delaware on a last-second field goal in the 2019 season opener. But, the brutal nature of a Class 3A schedule soon took its toll and the Eagles finished the season 3-6.
This season, against virtually the same West Delaware team, Wahlert lost its season opener, 35-0.
Things weren’t exactly looking rosy.
“I always look at it as we’re either going to win or we’re going to learn. I felt like the first game of the year we had an idea going in the type of team that we had and then West Delaware, quite frankly, just exposed some of our weaknesses,” Marshall said. “We had to make adjustments there, but I think that loss and how we responded spoke volumes about our seniors and I think the trust and the investment that our seniors had within the team, they were going to be resilient and they showed that as the season progressed.”
Hoerner stepped into an ideal situation with the Mustangs, who had posted a 4-5 record in each of the previous four seasons. Not only was Hempstead loaded with a strong senior class, but offensive coordinator Ehlers and defensive coordinator Pirkle were part of the previous year’s staff and provided continuity through the transition.
It also helped that Hoerner had been the seniors’ coach as freshmen.
“It started and ended with him,” Hempstead quarterback Aidan Dunne said. “He’s just such a great guy. You know he’s got your back and he’s going to fight alongside of you. We never had to worry about our coach.”
Hempstead’s setback came in the second week of the season.
A shootout with Western Dubuque turned disastrous on a late play that broke through the defense for a long touchdown, erasing the final bit of what had been a 10-point Mustangs lead entering the fourth quarter. Hempstead lost, 40-37.
It nearly happened again the following week against another rival, Dubuque Senior, but the Mustangs rallied for a 21-17 victory to kick-start a six-game winning streak that included a monumental 20-13 victory at Cedar Falls the following week. Hempstead’s final four wins came by margins of 18 or more points.
“That (loss to Western Dubuque) could have easily been the thing that kind of derailed us,” said Hoerner, a 2002 Hempstead graduate who has coached in some capacity with the Mustangs virtually every year since graduating. “Our kids this year felt like they were destined to win the state championship. You don’t have that often, but this year they felt like that and they responded that way. And I think that may have been the best thing that happened to us all year.
“They just did a ton of self-reflection, our coaches did a ton of self-reflection, and we just saw that as an opportunity to see where our downfalls were and in that game we got exposed. We really just internalized that and said we’re not going to let this happen again.”
The Eagles quickly showed that they had learned from their loss, too. Blowout victories followed against lower-tier programs Waterloo East and Clinton, then a 17-0 road shutout of Marion. A 31-7 victory over DeWitt Central gave Wahlert a five-game winning streak, matching the most wins the program had had in a single season since at least 2007 and clinching the program’s best regular-season winning percentage over the same span.
“We found out the summer (of 2019) that he was going to be the coach and everyone was wondering who this guy was,” said Wahlert all-state defensive back Gabe Anstoetter, a three-year varsity contributor. “We found out he was a Wahlert grad and he played at Drake and had a lot of experience coaching at the collegiate level, so we all had faith in him and what he was going to do for the program.
“In two years he has shown that his way of coaching and leading the players really paid off, and it will continue to pay off in future years.”
By the time the regular-season finale rolled around, the Eagles had set up a District 4 championship game against Davenport Assumption, but lost a 38-0 decision at the Rock Bowl.
The best was yet to come, though.
Wahlert earned its first postseason victory since 2008 with a 24-7 victory over winless Charles City in the first round. The Eagles went on the road in the second round and used a stifling defense to stun District 3 champion Decorah, 10-0. The defense did the same the following week, holding top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier to 17 points in a game that wasn’t decided until a field goal in the closing minutes gave the Saints a three-point victory.
Sure, moral victories mean nothing, but that’s quite the turnaround considering Xavier had won the previous seven meetings by an average score of 42-5.
“One year doesn’t make longevity of a program, so we’re going to have to get out and prove it again,” Marshall said. “But I think above anything else it proves that everything that we’ve been talking about as coaches and me saying that we can compete with the top teams in the state, we can do it. There’s certain ways we’ve got to go about it, but we can certainly compete with those teams and it gives us confidence the next time we play them.”
Hempstead’s loss to Western Dubuque ended up being the only blemish on the Mustangs’ regular-season resume — which included the program’s first conference championship in a decade.
Hempstead rolled past Iowa City Liberty, 42-7, in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, earning the program’s first playoff victory since 2010. The Mustangs lost to Iowa City West, 38-24, the following week in a third-round game that would have been Dome worthy.
But along the way, it was a pretty fun ride.
“I was able to sit back and see a couple different head coaches that I worked under, and I just told myself the one thing that our kids are always going to do is have fun,” Hoerner said. “If there’s something I can do to make that fun for them, I will.”