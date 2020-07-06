Western Dubuque hopes to have a decision on its baseball and softball seasons by noon today, athletic director Tyler Lown said Sunday.
Both programs are awaiting COVID-19 test results. Softball has been on pause since Tuesday, and baseball halted play on Wednesday.
Three of the four varsity programs in Bellevue, Iowa, are monitoring potential coronavirus exposures.
Bellevue Marquette canceled tonight’s baseball and softball games against North Linn for precautionary reasons. No members of the baseball or softball teams have tested positive for COVID-19. The school is working with the Jackson County Health Department, opposing schools and its coaches to determine the status of planned games later this week in preparation for postseason play.
The Bellevue softball game against West Liberty has also been canceled as the school monitors a potential COVID-19 exposure. The Comets’ baseball game against West Liberty is still on at 7 p.m. tonight.
High school postseason play begins in the smaller classes this weekend.
Dubuque Wahlert’s baseball team returned from a two-week COVID shutdown on Friday.
Two semi-pro baseball teams have also been impacted by the coronavirus. East Dubuque halted its season late last week, and Epworth forfeited a tournament game Friday.