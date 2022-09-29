For the Clarke University football team, last Saturday’s victory at NAIA No. 23-ranked Baker wasn’t just the biggest win in program history.
It signified the continued growth of a program and everything head coach Miguel Regalado has been preaching to his guys since the Pride’s inception in 2019.
“It’s the culture of our program,” Regalado said. “I’ve told our team since I got here, ‘You’re gonna do everything right from Day 1. You’re not gonna see wins right away, but eventually you will.’ I keep reminding them that they’ve been doing everything right, and now it’s starting to show up on the scoreboard.”
Saturday’s triumph marked the first time in its short history that Clarke has reached three wins in a season. In doing so, the Pride have knocked off some perennial powerhouses.
Clarke has secured wins over Baker and Missouri Valley, the two winningest programs in NAIA history, and another against Central Methodist, which qualified for playoffs just last season.
Regalado noted a program-defining moment Saturday with his team trailing in the fourth quarter against Baker.
“A year ago, when that game is 19-10 in the fourth quarter, we fold our tents and go away and that becomes a 34-10, 37-10 game,” Regalado said. “This year, like I tell them every week, things are changing here at Clarke. This a different Clarke football team. They did not flinch at all. They just kept battling.”
Saturday’s victory was especially sweet for Regalado and starting quarterback Brandon Mueller, as it came against their former program.
“I’m still kind of in shock with it,” said Mueller, who orchestrated an impressive final drive Saturday to set up the game-winning field goal against his former team. “We went in there, we got it done, and I loved how our guys fought until the very end. It was a huge game for Coach Regs and I. It’s what you hope for at the end of the game and why you love playing this game.”
Regalado spent nine years as an assistant at Baker before being named Clarke’s first head football coach in 2017.
“I told our guys on Friday night, ‘You’re going to win. I can’t promise you it’s going to pretty. It might be ugly, but I don’t care what it looks like. You guys are going to win on Saturday,”’ Regalado said.
In its two losses this season, Clarke was a fourth-quarter drive away from knocking off Evangel in the season opener, and battled Benedictine — a team that beat them, 68-0, last season — to a tightly contested second half.
Being part of the program’s growth has been the most satisfying thing for the senior quarterback.
“It’s fun to watch as a player, because right now I’m a little bit older than most of the people on the team, and it’s just fun to see the new guys come in and step up,” Mueller said. “It’s great to see them prove themselves that they can have a role on this team and prove that they can help us win.”
Regalado added, “I just have keep reminding them that each week is a step forward. We are learning something about ourselves every single week.”
Clarke looks to improve to 4-2 this Saturday when it hosts MidAmerica Nazarene in a homecoming contest at 1 p.m. at Dalzell Field.
“I’ve told our team since Sunday, ‘You’re about to play in the biggest game in program history,”’ Regalado said. “If we can find a way to go 4-2, people are really gonna open their eyes and say, ‘What is going on over there?”’
