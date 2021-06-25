LA CROSSE, Wis. — Southwest Wisconsin was well represented on the podium at Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 state track and field meet at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium on the UW-La Crosse campus.
Area athletes accounted for seven individual titles — including three from Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg junior Kayci Martensen — to go along with three gold medal relay teams. The Fennimore girls team also claimed a silver trophy as the state runner-up with 47 total points, just three points shy of Royall’s 50.
No one’s day could have gone better than Martensen’s, however. The junior won repeat titles in the 1,600 (5:09.15) and 3,200 (11:16.70), and added an 800 (2:16.59) title to her impressive resume.
“I’m tired,” Martensen said following her final and longest race of the day. “I came in with the goal of winning all my races and I did that. But it was hard to run all of those in the same day. COVID showed me what life was like without track, and that just makes this season extra special. To be able to compete again, and this time with my sister, Hanna, in the 3,200, it’s just something I’ll never forget.”
Fennimore’s Brynlee Nelson also had a busy day, taking first in the 400 and anchoring the first place 4x400 relay. She also took second place in the 800 and sixth in the triple jump to earn medals in all four of her events.
“The 4x400 was the most exciting race for me because it’s with my teammates and we really wanted to repeat as state champs,” Nelson said. “In 2019 we won and we lost one girl from that team. My sister, Braycee, stepped in to that position and it was so much fun getting to run that race with her.”
The Nelsons were joined by Lauryn Bunn and Delanee Klaas to finish the race in 4:06.64. Brynlee finished the 400 in 58.00 seconds and the 800 in 2:18.70. She went 35-11.5 in the triple jump.
Klaas also earned another medal with a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles in 48.14.
Fennimore freshman Izzy Bender also had a career day, winning the high jump title with a new school record and personal best jump of 5-5.
“I never expected to come here for the first time and get 5-5,” she said. “I’ve never even been to a state meet before, so it was all a little overwhelming at first. I just tried to focus on my jumping and block everything else out.”
Boscobel’s Ellie Jillson took fourth in the 400 and was a member of the state champion 4x800 relay team for the Bulldogs along with Lilah Glasbrenner, Abri Brown and Skyler Carlin.
“Crossing the finish line as the anchor of the 4x800 and knowing we had won, it was just the best feeling in the world,” Jillson said. “We got this relay together at regionals and after sectionals we had a good feeling that we could possibly win at state. It’s such a great accomplishment for all of us and it’s a great way to end my high school career.”
Lancaster and Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg also placed in the 4x800, taking third and fifth, respectively.
Lancaster’s relay teams also fared well, taking fifth in the 4x400 and sixth in the 4x100. The 4x200 relay team of Caitlyn Hahn, Bridee Burks, Eden Bowen and Lainee Burks claimed a gold medal with a time of 1:46.69.
“We won all of our races up until the sectional, where we lost to Cashton,” Bridee Burks said. “Beating them today really made up for that race though. We have all wanted to win for Caitlyn because this is her last high school race.”
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg senior Madison Russell celebrated her 18th birthday with a fourth-place medal in the pole vault. She finished at 10-9, a new personal record and school record.
“It was a great way to end my high school career,” Russell said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Cuba City’s Alison Daugherty also medaled in the triple jump with a fourth-place leap of 36-2.
On the boys’ side, Cuba City senior Jack Misky and Lancaster senior Preston Noethe took home first-place medals for their field events.
Misky, a UW-Milwaukee track and field recruit, took first in the discus at 160-4, while junior teammate Beau Kopp finished sixth at 148-6.
“Beau and I push each other every day, and it has been great getting to throw with my buddy,” Misky said. “It’s kind of sad to know that my high school career is over and it’s just an overwhelming feeling of emotions. All season I wanted to win state, and I came out and got it done.”
Noethe took first in the long jump on his final attempt. His jump of 22-6.5 was a new personal and school record.
“It’s really like a dream,” he said. “I had wanted to break a school record even though this wasn’t the event I thought I could do it in. It was a really good day.”
Noethe also took fifth in the high jump and just missed the podium with a seventh-place finish in the triple jump.
Lancaster’s Carter Vesperman placed fifth in the pole vault at 12-6 while Iowa-Grant’s lone qualifier, Nick Connolly, took fourth in the 3,200 in 10:05.55.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg’s relay team of Chandler Kelly, Evan Graves, Ben Vandigo and Niko Karavergos placed second in the 4x400, while Lancaster was right behind in third place.
Karavergos also took third in the 800 in 1:57.73.
Boscobel’s 4x400 and 4x800 relays each finished sixth.