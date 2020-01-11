PATCH GROVE, Wis. — The River Ridge Timberwolves overcame an off night on the offensive end to claim sole possession of first place in the Six Rivers West Conference with a 32-17 win over Division 5 No. 7 ranked Shullsburg Friday night.
The third-ranked Timberwolves (11-1, 5-0) won their 10th straight game after falling to Division 3 No. 7-ranked Prairie du Chien on Dec. 3.
“Nights like this are why we work so hard on our defense,” River Ridge coach Caron Townsend said. “We were getting good looks, but the shots just weren’t falling. Our defense allowed us to stay in it.”
The Wolves, who shot just 6-for-27 in the first half, managed to hold on to a 15-9 lead on the Miners (10-2, 4-1) at the half, with nine points from senior Skylar White.
“Skylar can really score on both ends of the court,” Townsend said. “She is terrific at getting off-the-ball steals and can get points in so many different ways.”
The Miners also faced their share of offensive struggles, shooting just 3-for-24 in the first half.
“Our kids tried to overcompensate for the missed shots, and we just never let our offense flow,” Shullsburg coach Nathan Russell said. “We are still trying to figure out how to score consistently.”
Defensively, the Miners held River Ridge to 24 points below their season average.
“I thought our defensive effort was very good,” Russell said. “We have a defense that can compete with anyone, we just need to be able to score off of it.”
Shullsburg came out of the break on a run, led by junior Anna Wiegel, who finished the game with a team-high seven points. She hit a trey with 11:50 remaining to pull the Miners to within 19-12, and then went long-range again minutes later to make it a 19-15 game. A layup from junior Kayla Klotz made it a one-possession game with 8:37 remaining.
“We knew they are a tough team and were going to make a run at some point,” White said. “We had to really work on boxing out and getting those rebounds to help us stay on top with our defense.”
White finished the game with a game-high 19 points to go along with seven steals.
“This is my 11th year coaching and Skylar White is one of the best players to come through our conference,” Russell said. “She has the heart of a champion and is just an outstanding athlete. Her community should be very proud of her.”
The Timberwolves responded to Shullsburg’s run with one of their own, starting with an offensive putback from junior Glenna Marshall. White then added a steal and a layup, before getting an offensive putback on the Wolves’ next possession to put them back up, 25-17. They would add another White basket and a 3-pointer from senior Faith Schier to close out an 11-0 run.
“We really need those runs, especially on a night when shots aren’t falling,” Townsend said.
The Miners would finish the second half with just three field goals.
“We held a very good team to 17 points, and we take a lot of pride in that,” Townsend said. “Our goal is to be playing our best ball by the end of February, but we aren’t there yet. We just want to continue getting better each day.”
Layla Alt added six points for the Miners, while Ruby Breuer added four for the Timberwolves.