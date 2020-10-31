IOWA CITY — Dubuque Hempstead’s Aidan Dunne is pretty good.
Iowa City West’s Marcus Morgan was just a little too much on a night when special teams miscues hamstrung the Mustangs.
Morgan threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and short fields helped the Class 4A No. 7-ranked Trojans end No. 6 Hempstead’s best season in years with a 38-24 victory in the third round of the playoffs on Friday night at Trojan Field.
“We did great things,” Dunne said. “Obviously, we feel like we could have done a lot more. It hurts feeling like we left something out there, but we can’t dwell on that. This program is moving in the right direction and I’m excited to see how it trends.”
Iowa City West (6-0) advanced to play at No. 4 Pleasant Valley (8-0) — a 10-6 winner over Bettendorf — in next week’s state quarterfinals.
Hempstead, which won a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship and earned its first playoff victory in a decade, ended the season 7-2 overall.
“Every single day we went to work,” said Hempstead’s Jackson Ostrander, who had a pair of end-zone interceptions in the second half to thwart West scoring drives. “We said we wanted to win a state championship because that’s what our mindset was. We put in all that work in the summer. It hurts a lot, but we did the best we could and it turned out to be a great season.”
Morgan completed 21 of 32 passes for 259 yards with two interceptions. He also ran 10 times for 46 yards and two more scores, including a 39-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Dunne, Hempstead’s third-year starter, was 18 of 28 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for a game-high 69 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
“Aidan did some great things tonight and (Morgan), he’s good. He’s tough,” Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner said. “We were just inches away how many times, but I love that our kids just kept fighting.”
The game got off to a disastrous start as Zach Sabers fumbled the opening kickoff. West recovered at the Hempstead 29, but was held to Owen Smith’s 28-yard field goal.
Hempstead answered back with a 42-yard field goal from Ben Jaeger, then forced a West punt thanks to Jalen Smith’s third-down sack, his team-leading fifth of the year.
Dunne capped a seven-play, 77-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Noah Pettinger, who brought in the pass with a leaping grab at the back of the end zone after a 37-yard catch-and-run earlier on the drive.
Morgan pulled the Trojans even on his 4-yard touchdown run, and Dunne gave the Mustangs the lead back moments later as Dunne took an option keeper up the middle virtually untouched for a 42-yard score — his 15th rushing touchdown of the season.
Trey King’s 3-yard touchdown run with 6:14 left in the first half brought West even, 17-all, at halftime.
West opened the second half with a 60-yard kickoff return, but Ostrander intercepted Morgan in the end zone to avert the threat. Hempstead punted it right back, and Morgan hit Grahm Goering for a 19-yard go-ahead touchdown.
No one covered the ensuing kickoff for Hempstead and West recovered the kick at the Mustangs’ 19, but Ostrander bailed out Hempstead with his second end-zone interception.
“We put our defense in some bad spots,” Hoerner said. “Those things are all mistakes that happen. It’s not one fumble, it’s not one kick, it’s not one missed tackle. It’s a culmination of things. Collectively we just didn’t have it tonight.”
Dunne’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Max Moldt drew the teams even again with 10:05 left, but Morgan threw another TD pass to Goering, then put the game away with a 39-yard run down the sideline with 3:47 left.
“We played an OK first half. Second half we didn’t come out like we wanted to and we got beat because of it,” Dunne said. “They’re a good team, props to them. I hope they do great things in their next few games. But I love this team, I love these coaches. No other people I’d rather play with ever in my high school career.”