BELLEVUE, Iowa — Across the court from the second-leading scorer in all of Iowa, Bellevue’s Colby Sieverding came up clutch in the fourth quarter and willed his team to victory on Saturday.
The Comets’ junior guard scored 18 of his game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, hitting a big 3-pointer and sinking 9 of 12 free-throw attempts during the final period to help Bellevue hold back the dynamic Carson Michels and Bellevue Marquette, 53-46, at Marquette High School.
“It was two great basketball players going against each other,” Bellevue coach Chet Knake said. “The stat sheets are going to make it look like it was Colby vs. Carson, but really it was a team effort. A lot of guys chipped in and helped out.”
The stat sheets do indeed tell that story. Sieverding had a quiet first half, scoring six points on 3-for-9 shooting, before exploding in the second. He made 6 of 10 shots in the half, scoring eight points in the third quarter before coming up clutch with 18 in the fourth and finishing 11-for-16 from the charity stripe.
“I love it,” said Sieverding, who leads the Comets (6-12) this season with 14.4 points per game. “I love being that person my teammates can rely on. Pulling though during a big game like this when it’s in town, a lot of fans here, it’s just always fun in this game. I just tried to play my best and setup my teammates if I can.”
Michels is the second-leading scorer in all of Iowa this season with 454 points for an average of 30.4 per game — he trails only Montezuma’s Trey Shearer with 480 points. The 6-foot-2 senior guard posts a double-double average with 13 rebounds per contest as well, and he gave the Comets all they could handle with a 28-point, 15-rebound performance.
“You watch him play, he just works his butt off,” Marquette coach Joel Sieverding said. “With a lot of kids around him that haven’t played at the varsity level, he doesn’t complain. He gets beat up every night and he’s a special player. If he was guarded one-on-one, it’d be a whole different game.”
In an effort to slow him down, Knake and other area coaches are bringing three defenders at Michels every time he touches the ball, daring someone else to beat them. The Mohawks (7-9) couldn’t find that on Saturday, but Michels almost willed his team to victory by shooting 7-for-17 from the field and hitting 14 of 21 attempts from the free-throw line.
“I’m usually pretty tired out there,” said Michels, who is still exploring his college playing options, likely at the Division III level. “I knew I just had to keep running and pass the ball around. If I have a couple guys on me I try to get the ball out for an open shot. It’s tough for sure.”
The approach worked early, as Michels scored just four points and that was all the Mohawks could manage as the Comets took a 12-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. But as Michels began hitting the lane and drawing fouls, Marquette pulled closer.
“We went diamond-and-1 against him. Every time he caught it, we were sending two other guys,” Knake said. “We held him to seven field goals, but if there’s anything to take away from this, it’s how good Carson Michels is. We had all our efforts towards him and he still got to the line 21 times. That’s just how tough he is.”
Michels drained six free throws in the second period, then scored on a runner in the lane in the final seconds as the Mohawks went on a 17-6 run to close the half and held a 21-20 lead heading into the locker room at halftime.
“We’ve got a bunch of freshmen and sophomores playing their first varsity games this season,” said Michels, who is just 26 points way from topping 1,000 career points with the Mohawks. “I just try to tell them where to be in certain situations. Just try to help them out on the floor and on the fly.”
Bellevue’s Sieverding hit back-to-back 3s and added two free throws to spark an 11-5 run by the Comets in the third quarter, leading to a 31-26 advantage heading to the fourth. But the star players were just getting warmed up.
Michels converted a basket plus the foul, then drilled another pair at the foul line to quickly tie the game at 31 with 7:03 remaining. Bellevue answered with an equally quick 7-0 run, as Sieverding scored, Jensen Wedeking added a bucket and then Sieverding completed an and-1 for a 38-31 advantage with 5:30 to play.
“Colby’s a guy that will take the big shot every time,” Knake said. “Our defense created some big turnovers, and he was the recipient of some of those that led to scores in transition. He gave us everything he could tonight.”
When Michels drained two more free throws to pull the Mohawks within 38-36 with 3:11 remaining, Sieverding swished a trey and then made a pair at the charity stripe to make it 43-38 with 1:48 to go.
“We’re playing three or four freshmen most of the game,” Marquette coach Joel Sieverding said. “We turned it over too many times and that led to some layups and and-1s for them. We lost track of Sieverding a couple of times, and he’s a nice player.”
When the Mohawks inched back within four points, Sieverding got out in transition and scored on a tough drive plus a foul for a three-point play that extended the lead to 46-39 with 1:28 left.
“That was crucial,” Bellevue’s Sieverding said. “Coaches are always telling me to not settle for 3s and play your game. The more you settle the more you’re not going to score. Some run outs helped me get out of the 3-point range and see the ball go through the net. Then I backed it up with some free throws.”
Sieverding’s free throws with 25.3 seconds to play sealed the win, capping an exciting game of chess that was won by the Comets — thanks to a few more key pieces performing around their star.
“Colby hit some big shots,” Knake said. “It helps having a scorer when nothing else is going right, you can trust him to get it done. One thing about Colby, and I love this about him, is if he misses the first five shots, he’s thinking that sixth one is going in. You need that. It’s a scorer’s mentality, and Carson has the same thing.”