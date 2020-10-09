As one of Iowa’s longest-tenured prep football coaches, Clayton Ridge’s Chad Harbaugh had seen just about everything.
But this one he didn’t see coming.
Harbaugh was placed on administrative leave with pay as the Eagles’ head football coach last month, with Clayton Ridge Superintendent Shane Wahls citing “performance.”
The reasoning was brought to light earlier this week in a Letter to the Editor published in The Guttenberg Press by Kohle Helle, a former star quarterback for the Eagles who graduated in 2014.
The letter says the “performance” in question consists of three “poor” play calls, a penalty, and one instance where game stats were posted late.
“When looking objectively at Coach Harbaugh’s tenure, it is difficult to justify,” Helle wrote. “I hope the leadership of Clayton Ridge can identify the injustice at hand. After 20 excellent performance reviews, how can you justify termination from one individual disagreeing with you? What example is this setting for the kids in the community? You can dedicate your life to service and be terminated in one day because one person disagrees with you?”
Harbaugh confirmed those reasons in a Facebook post on Sept. 11, also citing “HS students driving from school to football field, space allowed for Middle school football practice and contacting officials to work our scrimmage this year.”
The Eagles finished 0-9 last season and were off to an 0-3 start this season when Harbaugh was relieved. Clayton Ridge has since won two of its last three games and holds a 2-4 overall record.
Wahls declined to comment any further to a KWWL reporter on Monday, instead directing their questions to school legal counsel.
“These instances were noted because of a poor performance review given by the superintendent after the 2019 season,” Harbaugh wrote on Facebook. “At that time, I was put on probation because of the content of that review even though there was no communication or record of those concerns previously. In fact, only days before I had a performance review with our Athletic Director and he hadn’t expressed any concerns. In fact he seemed impressed by the amount of information I had gathered from ALL of my players and Coaches about their thoughts and feelings about going 0-9 in 2019 and the plan as to how it would be addressed going forward.
“In summary: 21 years of positive reviews by Athletic Directors and then one unbelievable review from a Superintendent days after a positive review from our Athletic Director.”
Through 22 seasons on the Clayton Ridge sideline, Harbaugh wrote how much the program and community has meant to him.
“I have loved and served this community and school for most of my life,” he wrote. “I think we all have feelings of regret from time to time. I certainly do. I think about what I would change.
“I wish I could personally hug and thank every person that has helped with this program over the last 21 years.
“I wish I had the opportunity to tell this year’s team that I love them and wish them the best.”